Champions League, new Uefa rule on away goals: what changes

The decision, which had already been in the air for some time, was formalized on 24 June 2021 by the Uefa executive committee: there will no longer be the away goal rule . And with the first races of the round of 16 of the Champions League the concrete effects of this choice will be understood. An epochal novelty, valid for all European cups : for the purposes of passing the round, the number of goals scored away from home no longer counts, a rule introduced in 1965. If two teams score the same number of goals in regular time, it still goes to extra time . And then, eventually, to penalties.

Explanation

It was the same Ceferin to explain the reasons that led to this turning point: “The issue has been debated in various meetings in recent years. Although there has been no unanimity of opinion, many coaches, fans and other football players have questioned its fairness and they expressed a preference for the abolition of the norm. The impact of the rule now goes against its original purpose as, in fact, dissuades the home teams, especially in the first leg, from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage. Injustice is also criticized, especially in extra time, of forcing the home team to score twice when the away team scores. the home advantage today is no longer as significant as it once was. Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of playing styles and the many different factors that led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee made the correct decision in adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home“.