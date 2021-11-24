Champions League Predictions November 23: Matchday 5 Bet Slip

The predictions of the matches scheduled today, Tuesday 23 November 2021, are back, with advice on multiples to play and with which to direct your bets to bet, also taking advantage of the welcome bonuses offered by the various bookmakers. For today we have prepared a ticket made up of five games that we take from the schedule of this Tuesday 23 November, giving as many suggestions as possible for your bets. In today’s ticket we analyze the matches scheduled in today’s program, with the various challenges of the fourth day of the group stage of Champions League. Here are today’s tips and predictions, Tuesday 23 November 2021.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Read also

Dynamo Kiev-Bayern Munich (6.45pm)

We begin our review today from the match that is played in Ukraine, with the kick-off at 18:45 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, in the match valid for the fifth day of Group E. The Dynamo Kiev he is always in last place with only one point, less than three from third Benfica, back from the second consecutive 1-0 defeat against Barcelona. On the other hand, the Bayern Monaco on the other hand, he has already qualified for the round of 16 with 12 points, having won 5-2 at home against Benfica.

Prediction

As for the prediction, it is a challenge in which Dynamo Kyiv can only win to hope for third place. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign Goals quoted at 2.00 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on the first deposit), for an attractive share. Alternatively you can play the sign Over 2.5 at 1.45 as given by the best odds on SNAI, which offers new customers € 5 FREE + € 300 first deposit bonus.

Villarreal-Manchester Utd (6.45pm)

Let’s now move on to the match that is played in Spain, with the kick-off at 18:45 at the Estadio de la Ceramica, for the fifth day of Group F. Il Villarreal by Unai Emery rose to the top of the group with 7 points, exactly the same as the Red Devils, after beating Young Boys 2-0 at home. For its part, the Manchester United was saved in extremis on the field of Atalanta in the 2-2 final, drawing in the 91st minute with the usual Cristiano Ronaldo.

Prediction

A challenge that sees two quality teams facing each other and a Villarreal who will try to do the feat. For our prediction it is feasible to play the sign Goals quoted at 1.60 by Eurobet, which offers 5 € IMMEDIATELY + bonus up to 100 €, for an attractive share. Alternatively you can play the sign First half goal at 4.05 as given by the best odds on GoldBet.

Barcelona-Benfica (21:00)

Let’s now analyze the challenge that is still being played in Spain and valid for the fifth day of group E, where it is played at the Camp Nou at 21:00. The Barcelona di Xavi is back from two consecutive victories, those arrived 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev, climbing to second place with 6 points. Following is the Benfica by Jorge Jesus at 4, fresh from two heavy knockouts in a row suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich (last in 2-5 in Germany).

Prediction

A match to follow and that sees Barcelona as the favorite to win and take a place in the round of 16 with one round to spare. For our prediction a good option is the sign 1 quoted by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit) at 1.55. Alternatively the Goals it is given at 1.60 by SNAI, for an equally attractive share.

Sevilla-Wolfsburg (21:00)

In our ticket today we stay in Spain to analyze the match of the fifth day of Group G, scheduled at 21:00 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The hosts of the Seville they are surprisingly last with 3 points, returning from home knockout for 2-1 immediately at the hands of Lilla. On the other hand, the Wolfsburg instead he folded Salzburg 2-1 at home, reaching 5 points and joining the transalpines in second place.

Prediction

A challenge that confronts two quality teams but with a Sevilla to be considered slightly favored. So you can very well opt for the sign 1x + Over 1.5 quoted at 1.54 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit). Alternatively to go on an inviting share to register the1 first half given at 2.45 by Eurobet.

Lille-Salzburg (9.00 pm)

To conclude our ticket today, let’s go to France to analyze the match of the fifth day of Group G, scheduled at 21:00 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The Lilac scored his first group win, winning a 2-1 comeback in Seville and climbing to second place in the standings with 5 points. On the other hand, the Salzburg he remained at 7, however, always at the top, after losing 2-1 at Wolfsburg.

Prediction

A challenge that is expected, on paper, very balanced, with two teams eager to take home the victory to take a decisive step in terms of qualification. The apparently fairest prediction seems to be the sign x first half quoted at 2.25 by SNAI, which offers new customers € 5 FREE + € 300 bonus on the first deposit, alternatively you can bet on Goals listed at 1.55 by GoldBet.

Another game: Malmo-Zenit 2 + Multigol 1-5 | 2.05

Read also