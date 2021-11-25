Champions League: Real win, Inter in the round of 16. Liverpool gives Milan hope, City and Psg ahead and Dortmund out | News

The Madrilenians stretch the Sheriff 3-0, the British win 2-0 with Porto. City recover PSG 2-1, Dortmund collapse in Lisbon and are out. Ok Ajax and Leipzig

Ancelotti send theInter in the round of 16 of the Champions League. With the 3-0 victory on the field of Sheriff Tiraspol, his Real Madrid qualifies and eliminates the Moldovans. In the other challenges, the City PSG comeback 2-1 and won the group: both go ahead thanks to Leipzig’s 5-0 at Brugge. Full marks remain l‘Ajax, 2-1 to Besiktas, and the Liverpool, 2-0 to Porto that keeps Milan alive. Collapse Dortmund: loses 3-1 in Lisbon and is eliminated.

GROUP A

CLUB BRUGGE – LIPSY 0-5

Leipzig humiliates a nonexistent Brugge with a peremptory 5-0 and climbs to third position in the group. The Germans dismissed the practice already in the first half hour, reaching 3-0. At 12 ‘Nkunku repeats on the net a short block by Mignolet on a shot by André Silva, five minutes later Forsberg scores his first goal in this Champions League edition with a penalty. It was the turn of the former Milan André Silva to perfect the advantage in the 27th minute, with a nice head lob from Angelino’s cross. The Belgians, dominated, collapse early and suffer the poker before the break, again from Forsberg, who completes the brace in the 46th minute. The second half does not give emotions until Nkunku’s final 5-0, who in the 93rd minute puts the retort of the five on the net. Leipzig engages Brugge at 4, with direct clashes in favor. For the place in the Europa League it will be necessary to see if one of the two teams will score more points than the other on the last day.

MANCHESTER CITY – PARIS SAINT GERMAIN 2-1

Manchester City recover PSG 2-1 and secure first place in the group. The cartel challenge of the Champions League evening does not disappoint expectations in terms of play. The two teams face each other openly and create a lot, but it is above all the English who waste with Rodri and Mahrez. At 33 ‘Gündogan flat out but found only the post, then Navas opposed Mahrez. After a time of City’s solo, Psg broke the deadlock: Mbappé controlled a deflected cross from Messi and slipped Ederson under his legs. The Parisian joy lasts less than a quarter of an hour. At 63 ‘Sterling pushes Walker’s low cross from Gabriel Jesus into the net and rebalances the match. Guardiola’s men want success and in the 76th minute Gabriel Jesus completes the comeback, sending Bernardo Silva to the corner on the sweet assist for the 2-1 final. With this success, Manchester City secures first place in the group, with 12 points, while PSG thanks Leipzig and still gets the qualification with one day to spare.

GROUP B

LIVERPOOL – PORT 2-0

In a very important challenge for Milan’s qualification hopes, Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 and remain at full points. The Portuguese play without awe at Anfield and immediately try with Taremi and Otavio, with no luck. The Reds grow with the passing of the minutes and would find the advantage with Sané on the counterattack, but the Var cancels for a slight offside. Not bad for Klopp’s men, who still unlocked the match in the 52nd minute with the great goal by Thiago Alcantara, perfect in putting a razor blade from outside the area. The guests are no longer able to react and Salah closes the accounts by seating Uribe with a feint and then sending the 2-0 ball to the near post. Liverpool, already sure of first place, confirms full points, like only Ajax and Bayern Munich, while Porto remain at 5 and will play the qualification at home with Atletico Madrid on the last day.

GROUP C

BESIKTAS – AJAX 1-2

Ajax continued their ride with full points by beating Besiktas 2-1 away from home. A sparkling match in Istanbul from the very first minutes. The hosts come close to the advantage with Rosier, the guests respond with Neres: both attempts go off just wide. The game changes on 20 ‘, when Mazraoui touches his hand in the penalty area. The var helps in assigning the penalty, which Ghezzal transforms for the 1-0. Ajax reacts and calls Gunok to two good saves with Tadic and Daramy, Besiktas responds with Teixeira (slightly out) and Larin, on which Onana intervenes. In the second half the Dutch start strong and cling to the Haller bomber to win the match. In the 54th minute the Ivorian leans on an empty goal after a pass from Berghuis and in the 69th minute he repeats himself by sending Martinez’s side on the net on Tadic’s free-kick. The brace brings Haller to 9 goals in this Champions League edition, on par with Lewandowski. With this 2-1, Ajax remain at full points and secure first place in the group while Besiktas, still short of points, are arithmetically out of Europe.

SPORTING LISBON – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1

In Lisbon the star of the young talent Pedro Gonçalves shines. The ’98 class scored two goals in the match against Borussia Dortmund and led Sporting to 3-1 which earned them qualification for the round of 16. The Germans start with an offensive attitude and allow large spaces on the counterattack. Pedro Gonçalves then took advantage of it, who on the launch of Soares took advantage of Schultz’s mistake to run away and put the 1-0 goal under Kobel’s legs. The 23-year-old Portuguese repeats himself in the 39th minute with a splendid right-footed shot from outside the box straight to the corner, where the goalkeeper cannot reach. In the final Borussia loses his nerves: Emre Can gets sent off in the 74th minute, Zagadu gives a penalty with a useless foul on Paulinho. Kobel rejects Pedro Gonçalves’ penalty, but Porro reaffirms the ball on the net for the 3-0. The Germans shorten in the 93rd minute with Malen on an assist from Reus, but it’s late: the 3-1 condemns Dortmund to third place and elimination, while Sporting can already celebrate their passage to the second round. The last day will be in fact useless.

GROUP D

SHERIFF TIRASPOL – REAL MADRID 0-3

Real Madrid found the 3-0 on the field of Sheriff Tiraspol and qualified for the round of 16, consequently bringing Inter with them. The Madrid team press from the very first minutes and attack several times, up to take the lead in the half hour with Alaba’s free-kick, thanks to the deflection of a defender who mocked Athanasiadis for the 1-0. At the end of the first half Kroos widens the platter and places the ball on the inside crossbar and then just beyond the line (as confirmed by the goal line tecnhology): it is the 2-0 that paves the way for a comfortable victory. In the second half Benzema hits his fifth goal in five games with a precise right from outside the box and marks the final 3-0. In the final Chris Silva hits the post for the hosts, now sure of the knockout. Real Madrid flies to the second round with 12 points and Inter thanks: with this defeat, Sheriff remains at 6 and is arithmetically third, relegated to the Europa League. The first place instead will be decided in the direct match of the Bernabeu.