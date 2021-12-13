Champions League round of 16 draw: VILLARREAL-JUVE and INTER-LIVERPOOL. Real draws PSG | Champions League

All to be redone.and the appeal of Atletico Madrid accepted by Uefa,. There, inserted in the seeded pot having conquered the primacy in its group, risks the terrible crossing with Paris Saint-Germain of Donnarumm, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappé and Messi, while the main dangers for the, who finished second behind Real Madrid, must try to avoid the bogies Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City.

This is the outcome of the draw (seeded in capital letters):

Salzburg-BAYERN MONACO

Sporting Lisbon-MANCHESTER CITY

Benfica-AJAX

Chelsea-LILLE

Atletico Madrid-MANCHESTER UNITED

Villarreal v JUVENTUS

Inter vs. LIVERPOOL

Psg-REAL MADRID

DATES – Uefa also announces the dates for the round of 16: theInter will take the field on February 16 at San Siro and March 8 in Liverpool, while the Juventus will play in the home of the Villarreal on 22 February and then disputing the return to Turin on 16 March.

PSG-Real Madrid (first leg 15 February 2022, return 9 March)

Salzburg-Bayern Munich (outward 16 February 2022, return to Munich 8 March)

Inter v Liverpool (first leg 16 February 2022, second leg 8 March)

Chelsea v Lille (first leg 22 February 2022, second leg 16 March)

Villarreal-Juventus (first leg 22 February 2022, second leg 16 March)

Benfica v Ajax (first leg 23 February 2022, return 15 March)

Atletico Madrid-Manchester United (first leg 23 February 2022, second leg 15 March)