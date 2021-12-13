Champions League round of 16 draw: VILLARREAL-JUVE and INTER-LIVERPOOL. Real draws PSG | Champions League
This is the outcome of the draw (seeded in capital letters):
Salzburg-BAYERN MONACO
Sporting Lisbon-MANCHESTER CITY
Benfica-AJAX
Chelsea-LILLE
Atletico Madrid-MANCHESTER UNITED
Villarreal v JUVENTUS
Inter vs. LIVERPOOL
Psg-REAL MADRID
DATES – Uefa also announces the dates for the round of 16: theInter will take the field on February 16 at San Siro and March 8 in Liverpool, while the Juventus will play in the home of the Villarreal on 22 February and then disputing the return to Turin on 16 March.
PSG-Real Madrid (first leg 15 February 2022, return 9 March)
Salzburg-Bayern Munich (outward 16 February 2022, return to Munich 8 March)
Inter v Liverpool (first leg 16 February 2022, second leg 8 March)
Chelsea v Lille (first leg 22 February 2022, second leg 16 March)
Villarreal-Juventus (first leg 22 February 2022, second leg 16 March)
Benfica v Ajax (first leg 23 February 2022, return 15 March)
Atletico Madrid-Manchester United (first leg 23 February 2022, second leg 15 March)