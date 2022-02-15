Champions League, Sporting-Manchester City 0-5: Mahrez, double by Bernardo Silva, Foden and Sterling, English domination

Forecasts respected. Too much technical difference, too much gap between one team and another. Manchester City dominates, defeats Alvalade and, in essence, builds an easy qualification to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with 90 minutes in advance. It even ends 5-0 for Guardiola’s men, against a Sporting who remains in the game only 9 minutes before gradually giving in to the opponent’s shots. Mahrez opens, Bernardo Silva doubles, Foden triples and Bernardo Silva himself even finds poker. All in 44 minutes. It has never happened in the history of the Champions League that a team lead by 4 away goals in the 45th minute. Even before the interval, in essence, the City has already made everything safe. And in the second half the binge continues: Sterling also scores for the pokerissimo final. The return is scheduled for March 9 at the Etihad in Manchester. But it will be nothing more than a formality.

Scoreboard

Sporting 0-5 Manchester City (first half 0-4)

Sporting (3-4-3): Adan; Gonçalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro (82 ‘Neto), Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Esgaio; Sarabia (75 ‘Bruno Tabata), Paulinho (75’ Slimani), Pedro Gonçalves (51 ‘Ugarte). Herds Ruben Amorim

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Stones (61 ‘Zinchenko), Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva (85 ‘Delap), Rodri (73’ Fernandinho), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden (61 ‘Gundogan), Sterling. Herds Guardiola

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (Serbia)

Goals: 9 ‘Mahrez, 17’ Bernardo Silva, 37 ‘Foden, 44’ Bernardo Silva, 58 ‘Sterling

Ammonites: Matheus Nunes, Gundogan

Expelled: nobody

The chronicle in 8 key moments

9 ‘- GOAL OF MANCHESTER CITY. Adan puts a patch on Foden’s left, De Bruyne on the rebound serves Mahrez, who puts in an empty net. Goal initially canceled due to an alleged offside of the Belgian, then validated after the intervention of the VAR.

11 ‘- Stones is served in the area by Sterling, takes advantage of an error by Matheus Reis, but does not find the door with his head. City one step away from doubling.

17 ‘- GOAL OF MANCHESTER CITY. Corner from the right, Adan does not come out, the home defense is not free and Bernardo Silva, with a beautiful left-footed rebound, shoots the ball against the crossbar and then into the net. 0-2.

32 ‘- GOAL OF MANCHESTER CITY. Mahrez does what he wants in the box, Matheus Reis and Coates clamorously flounder on his low cross and Foden can’t miss a step. 0-3.

Bernardo Silva and Foden rejoice for the goal in Sporting-Manchester City – Champions League 2021/2022 Credit Photo Getty Images

44 ‘- GOAL OF MANCHESTER CITY. Sterling is thrown into the area, re-enters and touches back for Bernardo Silva, whose left foot, thanks to a deviation, pierces Adan again. 0-4.

49 ‘- De Bruyne dished in the area for Bernardo Silva, who scores with a header at the far post, finding Adan visibly unprepared. The goal, after a VAR check, was however canceled due to a slight offside by the Portuguese.

58 ‘- GOAL OF MANCHESTER CITY. Beautiful right around Sterling, who goes to embed the ball under Adan’s crossroads. This time it’s all good. 0-5.

85 ‘- Punishment by De Bruyne, the newly entered Neto risks his own goal with a header, but this time Adan raises over the crossbar avoiding the 0-6.

The social moment

The best

Bernardo Silva. No one is a prophet at home except him. Portuguese in the home of the Portuguese, he dominates by signing a double and having the third seal canceled by technology.

The worst

Matheus Reis. He defends in a frankly embarrassing way, never managing to keep Mahrez and failing on the occasion of City’s third goal, after almost scoring Stones. Bad night.

The report cards

