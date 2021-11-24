Champions League, teams qualified for the round of 16 and the situation of the groups | News

With one round to go, the situation group by group: the last matches in two weeks

There are only ninety minutes left at the end of the rounds of Champions League, a last round that will be decisive for the five teams that have not yet taken the pass for the round of 16, eleven those already qualified. The Italians: Juventus and Inter I’m in the round of 16 and first place will be played, theAtalanta holds its own destiny while the Milan after the feat of Madrid will have to win and see the result of Porto. Among the big out of Dortmund, Barcelona is also in danger of being excluded.

GROUP A: Manchester City 12 (qualified as first), PSG 8 (qualified), Leipzig and Bruges 4 (in the running for the Europa League).

Next round: Leipzig-Manchester City and PSG-Bruges.

In the event of a tie on points, Leipzig in the Europa League for best goal difference in head-to-head matches (5-0 and 1-2).

GROUP B: Liverpool 15 (qualified and first), Porto 5, MILAN 4, Atletico Madrid 4.

Next round: Porto-Atletico Madrid and Milan-Liverpool.

– I carry on if they beat Atletico Madrid or if they draw and Milan don’t beat Liverpool.

– Milan ahead only by beating Liverpool with Porto stopped by Atletico. In the event of a simultaneous success by the Spaniards, with whom the direct match is tied, the various criteria of general goal difference and away victories would be combed out (criterion 9 in favor of Atletico)

– Atletico ahead beating Porto with AC Milan not winning against Liverpool, except for the above condition.

– In the event of a tie in both matches, AC Milan in the Europa League and Atletico eliminated by general goal difference.

The criteria in case of a tie in direct matches:

1: higher number of points in head-to-head matches (detached ranking); 2: best goal difference in direct matches; 3: higher number of goals scored in direct matches; 4: in the case of more teams with equal points, if using the criteria from 1 to 3 two or more teams are still equal, these criteria are reused considering only the matches between the teams still in a tie; 5: best overall goal difference of the group; 6: highest number of goals scored in the group; 8: highest number of group wins; 9: highest number of away wins in the group; 10: best fair play conduct; 11: best UEFA coefficient.

GROUP C: Ajax 15 (qualified and first), Sporting Lisbon 9 (qualified), Borussia Dortmund 6 (in the Europa League), Besiktas 0 (eliminated).

Next round: Ajax-Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund-Besiktas.

GROUP D: Real Madrid 12 (qualified), INTER 10 (qualified), Sheriff Tiraspol 6 (in the Europa League), Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Next round: Real Madrid-Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk-Sheriff Tiraspol.

Inter will go to Madrid to compete for first place: without the three points they will remain second.

GROUP E: Bayern Munich 15 (qualified and first), Barcelona 7, Benfica 5, Dynamo Kiev 1 (eliminated).

Next round: Bayern-Barcelona and Benfica-Dinamo Kiev.

In the event of equal points, Benfica has an advantage over Barcelona in the direct matches (3-0 and 0-0).

GROUP F: Manchester United 10 (qualified and first), Villarreal 7, ATALANTA 6, Young Boys 4.

Next round: Atalanta-Villarreal and Manchester United-Young Boys.

Atalanta ahead if they beat the Spaniards, in the event of a draw and victory for the Young Boys the Goddess in the Europa League for direct clashes (1-0 and 3-3).

GROUP G: Lille 8, Salzburg 7, Seville 6, Wolfsburg 5.

Next round: Wolfsburg-Lille and Salzburg-Seville.

Lille ahead in case of victory or draw (but also with ko and draw in Salzburg-Seville). Salzburg ahead in case of a win or a draw. Sevilla ahead in case of victory (with the draw and the non-victory of Wolfsburg, it goes to the Europa League). Wolfsburg ahead if he wins (in the event of a tie on points with Salzburg he is ahead in the head-to-head matches 1-3 and 2-1).

GROUP H: Chelsea 12 (qualified), JUVENTUS 12 (qualified), Zenit St. Petersburg (in the Europa League), Malmo (eliminated).

Next round: Zenit-Chelsea and Juventus-Malmo.

Juve closes first if they do a better result than Chelsea, while on equal points they would be second for the direct matches (1-1 and 0-4).