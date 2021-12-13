Champions League, the draws of the round of 16 live – Corriere.it

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League began at 12 to get to know the opponents of Inter and Juventus

The draws for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 Champions League will take place today – Monday 13 December – at 12 noon in Nyon, Switzerland. The 16 teams that have passed the group stage participate in the draw (the winners are designated as seeded). The two Italians still in the game are Inter And Juventus, while Atalanta and Milan did not go beyond their respective groups.

Here are the pairings for the second round of Champions Legue



• Benfica – Real Madrid

• Villareal – Manchester City

• Atletico Madrid – Bayern Munich

• Salzburg – Liverpool

• Inter – Ajax

• Juventus – Sporting Cp

The seeded



Ajax (Netherlands)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy)

Liverpool (England)

Lille (France)

Manchester City (England)

Manchester United (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

The second of the groups



Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter (Italy)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Salzburg (Austria)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Villarreal (Spain)

The first leg competitions the round of 16 will be played on 15-16-22-23 February. Those of return are scheduled for 8-9-15-16 March.

The draw for quarter finals, semifinals And finaland will take place on Friday 18 March. The final will be played on Saturday 28 May at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg.