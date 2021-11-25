Champions League, the results of Wednesday and the qualifiers

Triple whistle for Wednesday’s matches Champions League. The fifth round of the group stage of the highest European competition therefore ends. For the Italians it is a very positive evening: Inter arithmetically qualify for the round of 16, while Milan get three points in the final in Madrid, keeping the races in second and third place alive.

Milan still in the running for the second round and the Europa League

Stefano Pioli’s team does not give up: right in the final, after a long siege, the goal of the advantage arrived, signed by Junior Messias, with the first goal in the Rossoneri and in the Champions League. With this result, Milan hooked Atletico Madrid to four points, and moved to third place thanks to the goal difference. Still all open, in view of the last round. The Rossoneri will have to win against Liverpool (here are the possible combinations).

The results and standings of the groups

GROUP A

Club Brugge-Leipzig 0-5 – 12 ‘Nkunku, 17’ Forsberg, 26 ‘Silva, 45 + 1’ Forsberg, 90 + 3 ‘Nkunku

Manchester City-PSG 2-1 – 50 ‘Mbappé (P), 63’ Sterling (M), 77 ‘Jesus (M)

Ranking: Man City 12 points, PSG 8, Leipzig 4, Club Brugge 4.

GROUP B

Atletico Madrid-Milan 0-1 – 87 ‘Messias

Liverpool-Porto 2-0 – 52 ‘Alcantara, 70’ Salah

Ranking: Liverpool 15 points, Atletico Madrid 5, Porto 5, Milan 2.

GROUP C

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax – 22 ‘Ghezzal pen. (B), 54 ‘Haller (A), 69’ Haller (A)

Sporting-Borussia Dortmund 3-1 – 30 ‘Goncalves (S), 39’ Goncalves (S), 81 ‘Porro (S), 90 + 3’ Malen (B)

Ranking: Ajax 15, Sporting 9, Dortmund 6, Besiktas 0.

GROUP D

Inter 2-0 Shakhtar – 61 ‘Dzeko, 67’ Dzeko.

Sheriff-Real Madrid 0-3 – 30 ‘Alaba, 45 + 1’ Kroos, 55 ‘Benzema

Ranking: Real Madrid 12, Inter 10, Sheriff 6, Shakhtar 1.