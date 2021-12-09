Champions League, the teams qualified for the round of 16 | News

Resounding exclusion of Barcelona, ​​who are relegated to the EL play-off: for Inter a scary urn

Waiting dat Atalanta and Villarreal, who will play the second place and the qualification on Thursday at 19, Inter and Juve expect to meet their rivals in the next Monday round of 16. Opposite path for the formations of Inzaghi and Allegri. There Juve, which snatched the first place in the photo finish Chelsea, if it will come up with a second one to choose between Psg, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Salzburg and Villarreal if the Spaniards were to close in front of Atalanta. Inter, on the other hand, in the eighths as a second, he will find one between Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Lille.

THE FINAL RANKINGS OF THE GROUP

GROUP A: Manchester City 12 (qualified as first), PSG 11 (qualified), Leipzig 7 (in the Europa League) and Bruges 4.

GROUP B: Liverpool 18 (qualified and first), Atletico Madrid 7 (qualified), Porto 5 (in the Europa League), MILAN 4.

GROUP C: Ajax 18 (qualified and first), Sporting Lisbon 9 (qualified), Borussia Dortmund 9 (in the Europa League), Besiktas 0.

GROUP D: Real Madrid 15 (qualified), INTER 10 (qualified), Sheriff Tiraspol 7 (in the Europa League), Shakhtar Donetsk 2.

GROUP E: Bayern Munich 18 (qualified and first), Benfica 8 (qualified), Barcelona 7 (in the Europa League), Dynamo Kiev 1.

GROUP F: Manchester United 11 (qualified and first), Villarreal 7, ATALANTA 6, Young Boys 5.

Last round: Atalanta-Villarreal

Atalanta ahead if they beat the Spaniards, in any case qualified at least for the Europa League.

GROUP G: Lille 11 (qualified and first), Salzburg 10 (qualified), Sevilla 6 (in the Europa League), Wolfsburg 5.

GROUP H: JUVENTUS 15 (qualified and first), Chelsea 13 (qualified), Zenit St. Petersburg (in the Europa League) 5, Malmoe 1.

TOWARDS THE EIGHTH FINAL DRAW

The draw will take place in Nyon Monday 13 December at 12 with live on Canale 20 and streaming on Sportmediaset.it. The eight seeded teams (the first of the groups) will be matched to the teams that finished second. No team will be able to face opponents already in the group or from the same country. The first leg matches they will be played on February 15th and 22nd, returns on March 8th and 16th (the away goals rule will not apply: in case of a tie at 90 ‘, it will go to extra time and then to penalties).