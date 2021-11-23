Champions League, the Uefa ranking of players: here is the top 20 | News

Who are the top 20 players of the Champions League? He calculated it on FedEx Performance Zone, an algorithm designed by UEFA and based on individual performance. Each player is assigned a prevalent role characterized by specific data, such as clean sheets, tackles, tackles and pushbacks (especially relevant for defensive players), or goals, assists, crosses and passes (more “heavy” for offensive players). The collected data is processed to generate a score at the end of each day and draw up the relative ranking. Performances in the group stage all count equally, while those in the knockout stage will play a more important role until the final. The ranking, therefore, is constantly updated: after 4 days there is an Italian in the top 20 And Dybala stands in front of Messi. In the first place, a surprise.