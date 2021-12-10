Champions League, very complicated draw for Inter: hope for Lille or Ajax

It will be a very complicated draw for Inter on Monday in Nyon for the round of 16 of the Champions League, given that the Nerazzurri finished the group in second place and will therefore find a top seed. There can be no fratricidal clash with Juventus, since crossings with teams from the same country will not be possible, and the already met Real Madrid will also have to be removed from possible opponents, but of the remaining six are at least three difficult ones, some almost impossible, to beat: Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The others.

In the middle there is Manchester United, a real unknown, given that it remains to be understood how the Red Devils will react to the advent of Ralf Rangnick on the bench from today to next February, when the round of 16 will begin. The hopes, if we can call them that, for the Nerazzurri, have the name of Ajax and Lille, even if the Dutch have closed their group with full points and the French have won the title last season coming first in the PSG standings. Inter’s probable opponents are as follows:

Paris Saint Germain

Manchester City

Bayern Monaco

Manchester United

Ajax

Lille