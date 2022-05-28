Champions League: who is Camilla Cabello, the pop star who will sing at the opening ceremony of the final?

American singer of Cuban origin, Camila Cabello, will perform at the Stade de France before the kick-off of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday May 28, 2022.

The 25-year-old singer is one of the greatest Latin American artists of her generation.

Camila Cabello was born in Havana, the Cuban capital, before moving to Miami, Florida when she was 6 years old. She has been an American citizen since 2008.

She was part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo in 2016.

Since leaving Fifth Harmony, she has released three albums, Camila in 2018, Romance in 2019 and Familia in 2022.

Her first two discographies include two singles that topped the charts worldwide (“Havana” and “Señorita” featuring ex-boyfriend and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, respectively).

Cabello has been nominated for 3 Grammy Awards and has racked up nearly 100 awards in her music career.

She won 2 Billboard Music Awards: for Chart Achievement in 2018, and a Top Collaboration gong in 2020 for “Señorita”, which she recorded with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

She also collected two Latin Grammys, winning record of the year and best pop song in 2019 for her collaboration with Alejandro Sanz on the song “Mi Persona Favorita”.

Camila Cabello’s performance on Saturday, which is presented by Pepsi, now means she is following in the footsteps of other musical superstars like Dua Lipa, Black Eyed Peas and Marshmello as she performs at the most important club football tournament from Europe.