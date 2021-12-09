Champions, Milan and Atalanta out: Inter and Juve smile, increase money from the market pool

The coffers of Inter and Juventus are smiling for the elimination of Atalanta from the Champions League after that of Milan

The crates smile Inter and Juventus for the elimination of Atalanta from the Champions League. After Milan left the scene, here is that of the team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini following the knockout against Villarreal. Good news for the Nerazzurri and in particular for the revenues linked to the so-called market pool, that is the part of the TV rights that UEFA distributes to the participants in the European cups. A value that changes from country to country based on how much the broadcasters of the individual nations invest in terms of TV rights and which is then distributed to the teams in two parts.

As evidenced by Calcioefinanza.it, “the first is linked to the league placement in the previous season of the four participating clubs, while the second is linked to the number of matches that each individual club plays in the Champions League in the season compared to the number of matches played by the teams of the same nation “. With the elimination of Milan and Atalanta, Inter and Juve will therefore collect more.

The site continues its analysis and goes into the details of the figures. The estimates for the 2021/22 season relating to the market pool for the Italian teams speak of a total figure of around 40 million euros, of which 20 million distributed for the 2020/21 championship standings and the rest for the current Champions League season. With Milan and Atalanta out of the groups and assuming Inter and Juventus eliminated immediately in the second round, the revenue figures would be as follows:

This in the worst case scenario, but also watch out for the best, which he always talks about Football and Finance. “The gap of the difference as regards the market pool would widen based on the number of matches that the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri would play from the round of 16 onwards.. In case of both of them landing in the final, for example (to make it clear what the maximum figure could be), the Italian teams would divide these revenues linked to the second part of the market pool:

– Atalanta: 3.2 million “, it is read.

(Source: Football and Finance)

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 20:56)

