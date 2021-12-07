Champions, Milan are chasing the second round: the collective fury will never count as tonight

It is not a match like any other. Milan-Liverpool is more, much more. For the history it brings with it, the magic, the charm. And never mind if the Devil is no longer what it used to be: the coat of arms remains and can, indeed … must have a specific weight on nights like this. Milan will try, because the math says that everything is still possible. It’s a game of joints and combinations, ok, but the Champions is also this.

With an eye on Oporto

As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Pioli’s team is looking for a complicated way to reach the second round. Complicated because beating the very strong Liverpool might not be enough if Porto, in the other match of the group, were to win at home with Atletico Madrid. In short, it will be a challenge experienced by two fields. The Rossoneri’s mission, therefore, is very delicate, due to the quality of the opponent and the many injuries that have limited the potential of Pioli’s squad. But Milan are ready to give battles, despite bad luck and numerous defections (the last one by Leao).

Furor, cheering and competitive anger

Woe, however, to trust Liverpool. The Reds, already certain of first place, will not play the match of their life at San Siro and that Klopp will save some big names, but it is better not to rely too much on it, emphasizes the rosy. Whether there are all the starters or some stunt double, it will still be a strong Liverpool. Milan will have to close their eyes and not think about their opponents. Never before will the collective fury count as tonight, with the San Siro crowd called to push hard. It will not be enough to desire the second round, it will be necessary to chase them with anger in the eyes.