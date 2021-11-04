Champions: Milan only 1-1 with Porto – Sport

Milan cancels the ‘zero’ from their Champions League standings, finds a draw on a comeback with Porto but it is a result that serves Conceicao’s team more than Stefano Pioli’s. Milan leaves the pitch unsatisfied at the final whistle. We needed a victory to be able to raise the European fortunes but in the Champions League you cannot throw away an entire time as happened against Porto. Milan misses the approach to the game and for the first 45 minutes they seem a distant relative of that compact, aggressive and lucid team seen at the Olimpico only last Sunday. The chronicle In the other match of the afternoon, Real Madrid beat Shakhtar 2-1 The chronicle

The AC Milan match – It had to be the match of the company, of the demonstration that the European DNA is not just history, but AC Milan took to the field afraid, inattentive, perhaps tired, and yielding. Porto, on the other hand, while not doing amazing things, replicated the aggressiveness of the first leg and in just 6 ‘took the lead by exploiting a mistake by Bennacer: Grujic – owner after Uribe’s last-minute forfeit – opened for Luis Diaz guilty left free by the Rossoneri defense. Porto’s number 7 is quick to stop the ball and electrocute Tatarusanu. As in the first leg, it is Diaz who hit Milan. Pioli waves from the sidelines, protesting for a foul by Krunic at the start of the action. But the Rossoneri do too little to worry their opponents. The goal conceded is a cold shower from which they struggle to recover. The defenders, too static, often lose their scoring and find themselves immobile on set pieces where Tatarusanu is good at denying the doubling on two headers of Grujic. Brahim Diaz, who has returned after Covid, must find form, Bennacer and Tonali struggle to find themselves in the median. But it is the whole team not to turn. The first blast from Milan arrives only in the 33rd minute with a great shot from distance by Giroud that commits Diogo Costa diving. At the end he wastes Saelemaekers shooting high from an excellent position. The interval serves Milan to regroup, look at each other and understand that it takes a different spirit to honor a Champions found after seven years of absence. The team returns to the field with a different attitude, showing that aggression that was needed from the starting whistle. The Rossoneri raise the pace, press in midfield and take the ball in the game. The set pieces, however, remain a weak point: Evanilson distances himself from Giroud in the 10 ‘and hits the crossbar with his head. Another thrill for Milan that this time however does not break down. At 16 ‘free-kick deflected from the barrier, shot by Giroud that Costa rejects somehow, Kalulu pounces on the ball who puts it in the center and finds Mbemba’s deviation into the goal: 1-1 and game reopened. San Siro returns to be heard and Milan on the wings of enthusiasm believe in the reversal. At 31 ‘Pioli the Ibrahimovic card is played. The Swede plays on the edge of the offside and it is precisely the raised flag of the linesman that dampens the roar of the San Siro in the throat when Ibra finds the goal. AC Milan’s attempts are not successful. Pepe stands out on every cross and extinguishes the Rossoneri’s hopes. The train to Europe – not only the Champions League but also the Europa League – may have passed. But there is no time for regrets, on Sunday there is the derby and the Rossoneri will face their cousins ​​from the top of the table.