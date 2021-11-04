Champions, Milan qualify if … two favorable combinations

The essential condition for continuing to hope was Liverpool’s victory over Atletico Madrid. And so it was. The Reds got rid of Simeone’s team at Anfield 2-0, doing their duty first of all for themselves – first safe place in Group B – and then towards the others. Milan included: with this knockout Atletico does not move in a ranking where the British lead with 12 points, followed by Porto with 5, by Colchoneros with 4 and Milan with 1.

Joints

Why can Milan still hope? Let’s go into detail, but first one thing must be emphasized with vigor: in order for the miracle to succeed, the Rossoneri must necessarily win both of the last two games of the group. That is in Madrid on November 24 and at San Siro with Liverpool on December 7. And of course it might not be enough. There are two possible combinations. The first: Liverpool’s victory over Porto on Matchday 5 and a draw between Porto and Atletico on the last (or Atletico’s victory if Milan, however, win by at least two goals in Madrid or end with a better goal difference than Atletico ). Second combination: draw between Liverpool and Porto on the fifth day and Atletico’s victory over Porto on the last (if Milan win by at least two goals in Madrid or end with a better goal difference). Six very hard points to win in two games for the Devil who has collected one in the previous three. And very, very complicated joints. But why discard the perspective regardless?