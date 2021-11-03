Champions, MOVIOLA: penalty on Chiesa, Dybala makes a mistake but the referee makes him repeat. Equal CR7, Atalanta protests | Champions League

Atalanta And Juventus take the field today respectively against Manchester United And Zenith for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage: kick-off at 21, on Calciomercato.com the slow motion episodes.

ATALANTA-MANCHESTER UNITED h. 21

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik (SVN), Andraz Kovacic (SVN)

Fourth official: Matej Jug (SVN)

VAR: Bastan Dankert (GER)

AVAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

90 + 1 ‘- Atalanta protests on Ronaldo’s equalizer: invoked a touch with Greenwood’s wide arm in a close contrast with Demiral, referee and VAR validate the goal because the ball first hits both the legs of the Turkish defender and those of the English striker.

57 ‘- Zapata’s goal is good: the referee initially cancels for offside, but the VAR confirms that the starting position of the Atalanta striker is regular.

37 & # 39; – Atalanta asks for a penalty for touch with Bruno Fernandes’ arm, the referee does not concede and the VAR does not intervene.

11 ‘- Adjust Ilicic’s goal, the VAR confirms that there are no irregular positions in the action.

JUVENTUS-ZENIT h. 21

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (ESP)

Assistants: José Naranjo (ESP), Teodoro Sobrino (ESP)

Fourth official: José Luis Munuera (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)

56 & # 39; – Penalty in favor of Juve for a foul by Claudinho on Chiesa: Dybala kicks out, but the referee makes him repeat because a Zenit player had entered the bezel of the area and this time the Argentine striker makes no mistake.

37 ‘- Morata’s goal canceled: the Juve striker starts offside.