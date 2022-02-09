Champions of the Continent arrives in Europe – Nerd4.life

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will come in Europe and the USA in the course of 2022this is what was officially announced by Square Enix in these hours, with the presentation of the 2.00 version of the mobile game.

The title in question is a prequel to the well-known Octopath Traveler for consoles and PCs, which has already been released for several months in Japan and is now ready to arrive in the West. Again this is a JRPG characterized by the particular graphics defined by Square Enix as “HD-2D”, that is a style with a three-dimensional base but which reproduces the typical effect of the 2D graphics of the JRPG of the 80s and 90s, but reproduced at a much higher resolution.

There historywhich shares the world with that of the console title, is still set in the continent of Osterra, several years before the one presented in Octopath Traveler and will also see the presence of some of the characters seen in the previous chapter.

A novelty is represented by the amount of characters that can be used in battle, which here rises to eight and is also the amount of basic characters that make up the story, each belonging to a specific region of the continent, but in the course of the game we will also find others.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a free-to-play for iOS and Android with in-app purchases that has reached over 3 million downloads in two days in Japan and which is preparing, with the arrival of version 2.00, to arrive also in our parts in the course of 2022, waiting for an official release date .