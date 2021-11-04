Champions, only Milan cue | Juve and Europeanist Atalanta | News

Using the pharmacist’s slingbar we can define this fourth day of positive Champions that we leave behind. No defeat of ours, and it is an unprecedented one, which means that we can stay in Europe. Wanting to look at the glass half empty, it is definitely the Milan the negative constant. The match against Porto had to be attacked to avoid the repetition of the ugliness of the do Dragao match. Where Conceicao’s team had literally suffocated the Rossoneri. Instead, in the first half Milan not only did not raise the pace, did not attack, did not press, but left flower beds at the disposal of the Portuguese who did not close the match only for the skill of Tatarusanu. In the second half, the Rossoneri tightened the gap, prevented Porto from being the owner of the pitch and were rewarded, albeit in a lucky way, with the first point in the group – and it was time – which leaves a small gap of hope open for the team. future. Now the head goes to the derby, but in all honesty, it is not an easy task to parameterize Milan’s commitment at San Siro with that ofInter in Tiraspol. There are only two objective elements that can be put on the scales: the points behind in the standings and the inconveniences of the trip from Transnistria that the Nerazzurri could pay on Sunday. Not the slightest effort put into the match against the Sheriff, largely dominated and managed with intelligence. The direction of Brozovic, Barella’s motoperpetuo, the availability of the two Chileans Vidal and Sanchez, the clear superiority in dribbling, shooting and ball possession allowed Inter to consider the mission second place in the group completed.

There Juventus, in clear and evident contrast with the unedifying results in the league, she flies to the Champions League driven by the newfound enamel of Paulo Dybala. Joya’s, against Zenit, is a film that has already been seen and that the Juventus people have long been eager to see again. Dybala returned wearing the leader’s suit, which Ronaldo had stolen from him by virtue of an objectively superior charisma. But now that the Portuguese bulimic is gone, it’s time for him and Juventus to look forward. With conviction and optimism and with the stimuli that have never been lacking in big matches (even in the championship) and that lead us to think – and it is almost an oxymoron – that Allegri has become more pro-European than Italian.

Europeanist, pass me the football neologism, it is certainly theAtalanta. And not from today, and not even from yesterday. The Goddess, for mentality and tactical concepts, can play with any opponent. Unfortunately, in one of the many evenings on the verge of “sensational” he had to review his party plans in the final of the big match with United because of Ronaldo who – two months after leaving Italy – wanted to remind those from short memory how harmful and dangerous it is to face him as an opponent. You can also not love Cr7. But admiration for what it produces in a continuous jet is undeniably a duty. And that “vaffa” that Gasperini good-naturedly shot him in the face at the end of the game is worth more than any certificate of merit.