Champions Rams give QB Matthew Stafford $160 million extension

The Rams and Matthew Stafford have agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that includes $135 million guaranteed and should allow the veteran quarterback to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Stafford is capitalizing on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension.

Stafford is heading into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he has repeatedly said he had no interest in going elsewhere.

✅ Win a Super Bowl

✅ Sign extension

🔜Run it back — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2022

His new deal is clearly calculated to allow the Rams to retain more of their championship core while adding new pieces, as Stafford almost certainly could have gotten more money at the top of the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers’ new contract with the Packers is basically a three-year, $150 million deal.

Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, but he realized his enormous potential immediately after joining coach Sean McVay and a talented offense that included Cooper Kupp, who became the NFL’s receiving leader in the first year of their collaboration.

Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 passing yards in the 17-game regular season, and tied Kurt Warner’s team record with 41 touchdown passes while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.

Then he shone in the first four postseason wins of his career, adding 1,188 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ last three playoff games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are also negotiating a contract extension for All-Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Stafford deal will alter the amount of salary-cap space for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team hopes to retain Odell Beckham Jr. as well.

