Champions ready gift for Spalletti, he will be the substitute for Mertens

He is not watching Napoli on the transfer market: for January, aside Tuanzebe taken to replace Manolas, for now – and probably also until Monday at 20 when the winter window closes – he limited himself to a few surveys or requests for loans with no results, but for June the big maneuvers have already begun. In view of the technical renewal and above all of the economic revolution, with the salary ceiling set at 3.5 million as a maximum, we expect several news and some goodbyes.

Mertens will leave Napoli except for surprises

After Insigne, the first sacrificed on the altar of the new deal of the budgets to be respected, it will probably be up to Mertens to leave Napoli. The Belgian’s contract expires at the end of the season but De Laurentiis he does not think about offering him another salary unless the attacker agrees to halve and more his current salary. Giuntoli, however, has the replacement ready.

Raspadori gift for Spalletti if he goes to the Champions League

The gift for Spalletti is called Raspadori, the dioscuro of Scamacca (betrothed to Inter) who equally like all the big names. Relations with Sassuolo are good and Napoli would have snatched an option but everything is linked to qualification for the Champions League. If the blues enter the top 4 Raspadori could wear blue.

Giuntoli also likes Bajrami, 22, from Andreazzoli’s Empoli and Reja’s Albanian national team and Berardi, 27 years old, an old fan of the Neapolitan club that could come back into fashion if Lozano was sold.

Fans divided on the name of Raspadori

The first social reactions on the name of the Sassuolo bomber arrive. Some are skeptical (“Scamacca, Raspadori, Frattesi, Frabotta, Pobega, Rovella … generation of overrated”) others are waiting anxiously: “If it is true that we wanted Alvarez, try to Raspadori it is the natural consequence “and then:” Raspadori has a playmaker’s technique but he is an atypical striker “and finally:” Raspadori is the good one of Sassuolo “.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

SPORTEVAI