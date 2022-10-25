Champions rings delivered to Calexico players | Forward Valley

CALEXICO — The California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division 3 Softball Champion Calexico Bulldogs held a rings and trophy reception on Friday.

This marked the Bulldogs’ first CIF title and set the stage for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The rings awarded were part of a hands-on design process by the team and coaches.

They included a softball diamond and garnet stones in honor of the school colors, with the quote “One team, one goal” engraved on the inside of each ring.

The words “One team, one goal” were the team’s motto throughout the season.

Leading the team’s coaching staff was head coach Jennifer Lopez, along with assistant coaches Luis Briseño, Stephanie Herrera and Lupita Reyna.

Calexico was also the team for the 2022 Pitcher of the Year, Valeria Ruiz, and the 2022 Player of the Year, Liah Valdez.

The members of the team are Alyssa Galaviz, Andrea Lopez, Shanelle Gascon, Liah Valdez, Natalie Gonzalez, Valeria Ruiz, Sheila Fernanda Cano, Valeria Guzman, Victoria Vallejo, Julissa Amparano, Jackqueline Martinez, Carolina Chong, Anahí López, and Isabella Esquer.