Sports

Champions: Ronaldo sends United to the second round, Bayern wins again. LIVE: Sevilla ahead, 0-0 Barcelona | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

At 6.45 pm the Champions League, with the fifth day of the group stage. And we start at 18.45, with Dynamo Kiev-Bayern Munich: the Bavarians, already qualified, with full points, win 2-1 in the snow. Opens the match Lewandowski with a splendid overhead kick, doubles Coman. The team of Lucescu, who deserved more then finds his first goal in this edition with Garmash. At the same time, the other two in the group ofAtalanta, with the Villarreal, second, losing at home to Manchester United, In the Group F: United, with Carrick on the bench, suffers but wins it with Ronaldo (lob over Rulli) and Jadon Sancho. Red Devils to the second round.

THE OTHERS – At 21 the match between Bayern Munich closes Barcelona And Benfica: decisive for the second place, with the debut in Champions of Xavi, the Lusitanians are looking for the first victory in their history at the Camp Nou after winning clearly on the third day. In Group Finstead, it closes everything Young Boys-Atalanta.

GROUP G – The Salzburg, first, with 7 points, goes to the home of Lille, second, that he struggles at home but has the chance to get ahead of everything. The Seville, last, but with the chance to pass, you play all out against the Wolfsburg: the Andalusians have not yet won a match in the Champions League, and last time they lost 2-1 against Lille at Sanchez Pizjuan.

GROUP H – In the group of Juventus, which is played for first place against Chelsea, there is also Malmo-Zenit: the Russians must hope for the Bianconeri’s victory and win and then battle for second place against the Blues. Almost impossible mission, but still practicable.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gp Mexico: Verstappen wins, Leclerc fifth – F1

2 weeks ago

no corporate coaches and maximum attention in five neighborhoods

3 weeks ago

“We open 100%, calcium can help vaccinations”- Corriere.it

July 16, 2021

Chirico: ‘Arm wrestling between Juve and Ramsey who wants to leave, but on his terms. And society loses … ‘

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button