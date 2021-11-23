Champions: Ronaldo sends United to the second round, Bayern wins again. LIVE: Sevilla ahead, 0-0 Barcelona | First page

At 6.45 pm the Champions League, with the fifth day of the group stage. And we start at 18.45, with Dynamo Kiev-Bayern Munich: the Bavarians, already qualified, with full points, win 2-1 in the snow. Opens the match Lewandowski with a splendid overhead kick, doubles Coman. The team of Lucescu, who deserved more then finds his first goal in this edition with Garmash. At the same time, the other two in the group ofAtalanta, with the Villarreal, second, losing at home to Manchester United, In the Group F: United, with Carrick on the bench, suffers but wins it with Ronaldo (lob over Rulli) and Jadon Sancho. Red Devils to the second round.

THE OTHERS – At 21 the match between Bayern Munich closes Barcelona And Benfica: decisive for the second place, with the debut in Champions of Xavi, the Lusitanians are looking for the first victory in their history at the Camp Nou after winning clearly on the third day. In Group Finstead, it closes everything Young Boys-Atalanta.

GROUP G – The Salzburg, first, with 7 points, goes to the home of Lille, second, that he struggles at home but has the chance to get ahead of everything. The Seville, last, but with the chance to pass, you play all out against the Wolfsburg: the Andalusians have not yet won a match in the Champions League, and last time they lost 2-1 against Lille at Sanchez Pizjuan.

GROUP H – In the group of Juventus, which is played for first place against Chelsea, there is also Malmo-Zenit: the Russians must hope for the Bianconeri’s victory and win and then battle for second place against the Blues. Almost impossible mission, but still practicable.