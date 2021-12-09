Champions, round of 16 draws: the odds say Inter-United and Juve-Atletico | News

Waiting for the framework of 16 qualified to the second round of Champions League becomes definitive with the recovery of Atalanta-Villarreal, the interlocking game of the regulation posts (for example two teams from the same country cannot meet in the second round, as well as two teams that were in the same group) and the percentages gives us an idea of ​​who the Italians might meet according to the probability calculation.

There are therefore two scenarios that lie ahead, with or without Atalanta in the second round. If the Goddess were to be eliminated by the Spaniards, Juventus would have the same probability of meeting Villarreal or Atletico (18.71%). Just below the PSG bugbear (17.81%), followed by Salzburg (15.08%), Benfica (14.82%) and Sporting (14.82%). The qualification of the Bergamo players, on the other hand, would make the draw for the Bianconeri more insidious: Atletico (22.23%) and PSG (22.04%), then Salzburg (19.79) and the two Portuguese again with the same probability (18.47%).

As for theInter, the most likely risk is that of catching an English team. With Atalanta still in the running, the odds calculation says Manchester United of CR7 (19.2%), on paper the lesser evil, followed by Liverpool (18.64%) and Manchester City (18.5%). Then Lille (15.98%), while Ajax and Bayern (13.84%) are the least likely. Things don’t change much if the Valencian team qualifies: United and Reds (18.71%), City at 18.44%, Lille (16.18%) and the Ajax-Bayern duo (13.98%).

If Toloi and his teammates pass the round, even for them the dangers come from the Premier: Liverpool (19.34%) and City (19.33%), then Real (16.89%), Lille (16.28%), Bayern (14.08%) and Ajax (14.08%).