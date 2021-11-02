Champions: Sheriff-Inter, Dimarco and Vidal favorites over Bastoni and Calhanoglu
Inzaghi returns to rely on the men who have played the most. Bastoni and Calhanoglu, however, could give way to Dimarco and Vidal, and then play from 1 ‘in the derby
They are all fine, but there are still eleven of them on the pitch and Inzaghi is evaluating every detail before deciding which formation to play against the Sheriff tomorrow night in the decisive crossroads to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. Completely pink in the finishing process which began shortly after 10.30 in Appiano. Tactical tests difficult to interpret, given that the coach, after the usual bull, divided the group into three, alternating various game situations in a match. However, it would not be surprising if a double effort was requested at 8-9 elevenths. The two roles in which, net of any injuries, there could be turnover are the left “arm” and the mezzala. Bastoni (the only one of the three behind not to rest between Empoli and Udinese) could give way to Dimarco, who will find it more difficult to find space at full range, where Perisic is flying and where Darmian will return to the right front. Vidal also undermines Calhanoglu, who would return on Sunday against his past.
In bed at dawn
Thus Inzaghi could always have one of the two “kickers” on the field, called to beat corners and punishments to trigger the towers. After all, two of the three goals of the first leg victory over the Sheriff arrived from the corner. After lunch, the team embarked for Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, from where, after a 2 and a half hour flight together with the Primavera, engaged in the Youth League, they will continue by bus (another 90 ‘) to Tiraspol. A trip that is not exactly easy, especially considering the return that will bring the group back to Malpensa not earlier than tomorrow in the late night. However, there will be time to sleep in Appiano, do an unloading workout and go home to rest in view of the two full sessions on Friday and Saturday.
November 2, 2021 (change November 2, 2021 | 17:30)
