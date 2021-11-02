Champions: Sheriff-Inter, Dimarco and Vidal favorites over Bastoni and Calhanoglu

They are all fine, but there are still eleven of them on the pitch and Inzaghi is evaluating every detail before deciding which formation to play against the Sheriff tomorrow night in the decisive crossroads to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. Completely pink in the finishing process which began shortly after 10.30 in Appiano. Tactical tests difficult to interpret, given that the coach, after the usual bull, divided the group into three, alternating various game situations in a match. However, it would not be surprising if a double effort was requested at 8-9 elevenths. The two roles in which, net of any injuries, there could be turnover are the left “arm” and the mezzala. Bastoni (the only one of the three behind not to rest between Empoli and Udinese) could give way to Dimarco, who will find it more difficult to find space at full range, where Perisic is flying and where Darmian will return to the right front. Vidal also undermines Calhanoglu, who would return on Sunday against his past.