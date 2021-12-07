Champions, the night of Sant’Ambrogio to “bless” the European journey of Milan and Inter | News

The Rossoneri host Liverpool and the remaining hopes of accessing the second round are at stake. For the Nerazzurri up for grabs with Real the rpimo place in the group

Sant’Ambrogio, the Prima della Scala, Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth conducted by maestro Riccardo Chailly. Eight kilometers further on, a San Siro Meazza stadium, AC Milan directed by Stefano Pioli against the Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp. And in Madrid, instead, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter against the Real by Carletto Ancelotti. A Tuesday in the sign of Milan, of its Patron Saint, between the sacred and the profane, between the solemnity of the opening of the opera season of the Milanese theater and the closing of the group stage of the Champions League rossonerazzurra. Milan, first of all. Because Inter at the Bernabeu is played a lot but certainly not everything, they take the field to aim for first place in the group but with the pass for the round of 16 already in their pocket. Milan no, Milan must do the business and hope. Because even beating Liverpool may not be enough.

Let’s make order, then. What does Pioli and his boys need tonight. First of all, make a full loot, take the three points. Then, to this, a favorable result must be added to Oporto (a draw to be clear would pave the way), where the home team hosts the other side of Madrid, the red and white of Atletico del Cholo Simeone. Despite beating the Reds, Milan would in fact end up in the Europa League with the success of Porto, while in the event of an away victory for the Colchoneros it will be necessary to pull out the calculator given the head-to-head matches in perfect balance: first look at the goal difference (now Milan -2, Atletico -3), then the goals scored in the group (5 and 4), then again the away goals (3 and 2) and finally in the away victories (1-1 but the Spaniards, winning at Do Dragao, would go to two ). Not to mention the extreme case: Milan ko 1-3, Atletico defeated 2-3. In that case the cards would even be counted … Prestige, experience and millions that Milan will try to take on the pitch with a formation heavily undermined by injuries, with only Ibrahimovic surviving among the forwards, supported by Messias behind him, Diaz and Krunic.

For Inter, it was said, an evening with very different tones. The second round are already guaranteed, for themselves and for Real which has two points more but which does not have the primacy of the guaranteed group. The Nerazzurri are definitely doing well but the Bernabeu will still need a feat against the Blancos who travel a thousand and who also command the Liga with 8 points ahead of second Sevilla. In addition, there is a 54-year long taboo to dispel: it is in fact since 1967 that Inter have not won at home to the Spaniards, 2-0 in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup. Three points would give Inzaghi the head of the group and above all it would guarantee a draw with a more benevolent urn. This is more important than statistics, because the Champions League round of 16 can be not a point of arrival but of departure.