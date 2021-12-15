Sports

Champions, tomorrow the decisive match of the Women: Montemurro charges the team!

On the eve of the decisive Champions League match between Juventus Women And Servette, the Juventus coach Joe Montemurro spoke in Press conference.

Juventus needs one victory to make sure you pass the group, and will take the field tomorrow night at Allianz Stadium. These are the words of Montemurro:

We just gotta win, we don’t have to think about how to win the group, we have to take the game as we have taken all the others. We need humility and respect for the opposing team“.

Juventus Women, Montemurro

We want to control the game from the start, there will be emotions and nervousness, it is a great opportunity but we must be very calm and understand how to get into the game immediately. THE risks are the first 20 minutes, a bit ‘of nervousness and anxiety. Obviously we will try to manage the game as soon as possible. If we start well, we are in control and it will be important».”.

On the moment of his team: After Chelsea I was expecting a little mental fatigue, there is normal and we saw it with Milan. We also knew how to change the pace when it helped“.

On the opponents:They have so much breadth and the ability to hurt externally. We must not let them exploit the flanks, if we succeed we will be in control. If we keep the ball we are already at a good point ».

