Champions Trophy, Galtier, Messi

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, July 31, 2022. The Champions Trophy match against FC Nantes, Lionel Messi ambitious for this new season, the first challenges of Christophe Galtier, Wesley Fofana in the shortlist of Luis Campos and the probable eleven.

In today’s edition, The Team dedicates its front page to the match of Champions Trophy between the PSG and the FC Nantes to Bloomfield Stadium from Tel-Aviv (20h on Prime Video). If in terms of popularity, there is no debate between the two clubs, as evidenced by the welcome reserved for the Parisians on their arrival or during training the day before the match, the result of the match will be more undecided. First, the FC Nantes had posed some difficulties for the Rouge & Bleu during the previous year, notably with a victory at the Stade de la Beaujoire (3-1). Moreover, in the game, “the FCN should remain faithful to its principles with a five-man defense, a desire to quickly play behind the backs of Parisian defenders and commitment to duels. » But opposite, the PSG will want to return to success in this competition, after having lost the previous edition against the LOSC (0-1). Whether it be, Christophe Galtier Where Luis Campos, they often repeat the importance of this first official meeting. To prepare it as well as possible, they decided to shorten japan tour and to have three days of training at Lodge Camp under better climatic conditions. Moreover, the daily reports that this meeting of the Champions Trophy will be broadcast in 170 territories and that the Bloomfield Stadium should be full (about 30,000 places). “The two clubs will receive, in addition to covering their travel expenses, one million euros each. »

The sports daily also focuses on Leo Messi. After a mixed first year, number 30 of the PSG “is approaching a season in which he is brimming with ambition in the best possible mood. » With the Parisian jersey, The Pulga has set itself the goal of winning the first Champions League of the history of PSG. The player himself is aware that his first exercise with the Rouge & Bleu did not live up to expectations. It took him time to adapt to a new environment where he suffered in particular physically after being hard hit by the Covid last winter. But now, he approaches this second season with new ambitions. “Internally, we find him more fulfilled. If he is always discreet, he does not appear isolated with the South Americans. » The departure ofAngel Di Maria allowed him to open up more to the group. Moreover, he did not take a dim view of the change of coach. ” With Mauricio Pochettinorelations were not idyllic, especially on the way of seeing the game “reports THE. And for now with Christophe Galtiereverything goes for the best and the two men chat informally. ” Messi does not come to speak on his own, but each time he has been probed on a tactical aspect, he has gladly shared his experience and the staff is impressed by his analyses. »

Another important fact to note, Lionel Messi regained good physical condition. Already better at the end of last season in club and selection, the Argentinian international also showed his advantage during the preparation matches where he appeared sharp. With the world Cup in the middle of the season (November 21 to December 18), the former Barcelonan is doing everything to be on top. But the Champions League is also one of its objectives. Still under contract until 2023, with an optional additional year, Lionel Messi refuses for the moment to project itself further. Few months ago, “He was in discussion to take a stake in Inter Miami and, even if the project is on stand-by, the hypothesis remains credible. » But it remains to be seen whether a possible return to FC Barcelona can also be a solution after the recent declarations of the Azulgrana about the 35-year-old player.

In its columns, The Team also wonders why PSG “gave a more French flavor to his wardrobe” with the arrivals of Christophe Galtier, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike. A rarity in recent seasons. Indeed, with the exception ofAlexandre Letellier in 2020, the last two tricolor recruitments were Kylian Mbappe (2017) and Lassana Diarra (2018). But the Rouge & Bleu do not have the sole objective of bringing a more French touch to the group. “These choices also respond to the networks of Luis Campos (…) He knows the market well. L1 to follow him closely for years. » In addition, the regulation of UEFA has certain criteria to be met in order to establish the A list of Champions League. “Each club is thus required to include eight trained in the country, including four trained at the club. » Last season, the Parisian leaders had to make choices by removing certain foreign players from the final list. And this season, the PSG has already lent Colin Dagba and wish to part with Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye even Dina Ebimbe. Another concept to take into account, a rebalancing in the locker room. Indeed, in recent years, “The large Latin colony had clearly taken control (to the point of influencing certain group decisions). » For example, El Chadaille Bitshiabu had begun to take Spanish lessons in order to rub shoulders more easily with the group. In order to avoid the formation of clans, players were mixed during promotional activities during the Japan tour. “The objective is not to put forward a French color but to all shoot in a single interest: that of the collective. »

PSG probable XI (The Team) : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes – Messi – Sarabia, Neymar

In the transfer window, the PSG would have found a plan B in case of failure in the file Milan Skriniar. Luis Campos has several names in mind and that of Wesley Fofana (Leicester) is one of them. The 21-year-old Frenchman has many suitors. In effect, chelsea tries to recruit him, after the failures in the files Jules Koundewho joined the FC Barcelona, Benjamin Pavardwho wishes to remain at Bayern Munichor Presnel Kimpembe, with initial offers refused by the Parisian leaders. But the competition will be fierce in this file with an interest of Manchester City for the former AS Saint Etienne. If the PSG is also one of the suitors, no approach has yet taken place. In addition, the estimate of his transfer remains very high. Recruited 35M€ two years ago, Leicester won’t trade below €60m for a player who recently extended until 2027.

On his side, The Parisian focuses on the three challenges of Christophe Galtier : convince, seduce and win. And this first official match of the season will set the tone and presents itself as the first passing test. In addition to the constant pressure that surrounds the club, “It is the imperative of results that will be the priority of the first day of the rest of his life. » Indeed, the 55-year-old coach will always have the mission of winning in the French capital, which his predecessors had not always achieved, especially at national level. “Everyone is focused on the Champions League, but the first thing is to do everything possible to win the three titles. Last year, we didn’t win it (the Champions Trophy). There, it will be necessary! »stated in particular Christophe Galtier at a press conference on Saturday. This first challenge will also be important in order to erase any doubts about his appointment. Another challenge is to make people forget the last 18 months under Mauricio Pochettino, marked by a boring and gloomy game. For this, the former coach of OGC Nice has already laid the foundations: “The DNA of PSG is to attack. There will still be a need for a few adjustments to fine-tune certain movements, but on the offensive level it is above all necessary to let talent express itself without restraint. »

For this meeting with the FC Nantes, Christophe Galtier should once again line up his 3-4-1-2. In goals, Gigio Donnarumma should hold. In order to compensate for the absence of Kylian Mbappe (suspended), Pablo Sarabia goes one step ahead of Arnaud Kalimuendo in order to accompany Neymar Jr on the front line of the attack. On his side, Lionel Messi will have a more remote position in order to serve its partners. Regarding the three-man defense, it will be revealed tonight. Indeed, the trio Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe should be renewed. On his side, Vitinha is the only recruit approached to start this match alongside Marco Verratti. Re Nordi Mukielehe will start on the bench.