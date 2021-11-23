Championship reopened, now Inter again favorite. And the calendar can help

The victory against Napoli brought the Nerazzurri to 4 points from the top, fully in the running for the Scudetto

The victory of Inter over Napoli, in addition to relaunching the Nerazzurri’s ambitions, served to reopen the championship race, which in the first few days seemed to be a matter exclusively concerning Milan and the Neapolitans. A real test of strength by Inzaghi’s boys, the favorite team for the Scudetto returned to the eyes of critics. So writes the Corriere della Sera: “The victory of strength and fear placed on others. With the championship reopened, Inter have thrown off the mask, the team to beat remains. The success of the Italian champions against Napoli has rebalanced the standings, reinvigorated the group of pursuers, gave a different light to Inzaghi’s formation. […] The status of the Nerazzurri has changed, from pursuers they are again favorites, despite the 4 points behind the two leaders, Milan and Napoli“.

“The championships are won in March, but the foundations are laid in December and January and Inter have the opportunity to repeat what happened last year. The week of the turning point was precisely this in November. Victory against Torino, home defeat against Real Madrid and then seven more successes in a row. Inzaghi hopes to repeat, adding tomorrow a victory against Shakhtar which could already be worth, after 10 years, the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and boost ambitions. […] The calendar gives him a great hand, until the Christmas break the most uncomfortable match is Roma. It is not wrong to just scroll through the list of opponents: Venice, Spezia, Rome, Cagliari, Salernitana and Turin“.

“Inter’s belief is that they have the most competitive squad in Serie A. The attack is the best in the league, 32 goals with as many as 15 different players to score. Inzaghi has found Lautaro, Correa is growing, Dzeko a leader who is living a second youth, net of the mistake against Napoli. Inzaghi later discovered that he had an ice man in his house: the Turkish Calhanoglu. Continuity is not his strong point, but with the big players he is never wrong. Against Juve, he scored a penalty under the curve of his former fans at AC Milan, he put in the penalty of the same with Napoli“.

