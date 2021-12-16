Sports

championship suspended, the news arrives

The latest on the suspension of the English Premier League: too many games postponed in recent days due to the many cases from Covid 19. Now there are further updates

Premier League: championship suspended, the news

Fourth postponement in a few days in Premier League, close suspension of the championship due to Covid 19. It is at great risk Premier League suspension for the continuous positive cases on the increase among the players. The fourth postponement arrived today.

The Coronavirus is putting English football in a tight spot. Yesterday, the UK recorded the highest number of new cases per day, 78,610, increasing concern in the country and the government.

Affected by the Covid 19 also the Premier League which risks stopping with a suspension of the championship, to announce it is the well-known English newspaper The Sun, the Premier League match schedule could be canceled during the holiday season.

As scheduled, the Premier should also take the field on December 26th (Boxing Day), then between December 28th and 30th, and finally January 1st and 2nd. The situation will be assessed day by day in these next few hours.

Premier League suspension
Premier League

