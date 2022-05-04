Chance Cowell is already training with the Mexican National Team; Fall in waiting

The Cowell brothers already have Mexican citizenship and since this past May 3 they are eligible to join the Mexican Soccer Team that best suits them according to their category, in fact, the youngest of them, Chance, has already completed his first training sessions with the Sub 15 Tricolor team.

The Mexican National Team confirmed that both soccer players, Chance and Cade Cowell, already have Mexican citizenship, so they are eligible for any tricolor selection

Also read:Club América affected by the Repechage in Liga MX; they are doomed

A couple of days ago, the journalist Favian Renkel confirmed that the Cowell brothers were in the process of obtaining their Mexican citizenship, since they were eligible on the part of their maternal grandfather.

“Working every day to get better,” Chance tweeted, bragging about his TRI training.

Now, the next target of the Mexican National Team will be his older brother, Cade Cowell, who plays for the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS in the United States and who has sent several nods to the tricolor team.

“I guess it’s about seeing which team loves me the most and how I fit into their game system. Actually I haven’t had an approach from Mexico, but the United States have been wonderful to me,” he said a few months ago.

At 18 years of age, Cade has already made his debut with the San Jose first team, where he has scored 7 goals and 8 assists in 59 games.

The Mexican-American had already been contacted by minor teams in Mexico, but he rejected the invitation because at that time he had not debuted in the MLS first team and was close to achieving it, giving preference to the goal of reaching the First Division.

Cade Cowell has already played with the United States National Team at a higher level, but the match was friendly, so there would be no problem if Tata Martino decides to call him up with the TRI.

Also read: Chivas: Reveal details of the renewal of Alexis Vega; Stays?