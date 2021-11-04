chance for Lozano and Petagna owners

Probable formations Legia Warsaw Naples – The Naples to try to overtake, the Legia Warsaw to defend the summit: two weeks after the victory of Insigne and companions at the Diego Armando stadium Maradona, the challenge between the two teams is repeated in Poland for the 4th round of Group C from UEFA Europa League. Kick-off set at 18:45, but the Naples is in light emergency. And then, who will play starting from the first minute in the ranks of Spalletti?

Legia Warsaw Naples, the probable Sky formations

Here then are the probable formations of Legia Warsaw-Naples and the latest training with the choices of Golebiewski And Spalletti. Let's start with the guests, these are the indications of Sky Sport:

Legia recently changed coach with Marek Golebiewski on the bench in place of Michniewicz. “I know how to challenge Napoli” guaranteed the coach on the eve. Compared to the first leg, a more unscrupulous team is expected: 3-4-3 is likely, with Kastrati, Emreli and Muci in attack. Trust in Johansson and Ribeiro in the wing.

Probable Legia Warsaw formation (3-4-3): Miszta; Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Rose; Johansson, Ciepela, Slisz, Ribeiro; Kastrati, Emreli, Muci. Herds Golebiewski

Probable Napoli formation in the Europa League

And what about the probable formation of Spalletti, here are the eleven possible holders according to Sky Sport:

Just 18, including the three goalkeepers, were called up by Spalletti. Who has little choice in defense, where Mario Rui is missing through suspension and the injured Malcuit and Manolas. Next to Koulibaly is Rrahamani, with Di Lorenzo on the right and Juan Jesus on the left. The only Zanoli available as an alternative. Out also Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, tired and remained as a precaution in Naples. In midfield the couple Demme-Anguissa is favored while in attack, where Osimhen is missing due to injury, Petagna is the number 1 candidate for the center forward box, with the Lozano-Zielinski-Elmas trio behind him. Bench leaving for Politano and Mertens.