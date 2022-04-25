Chances of giving 3,000 hits: The list
Below, we leave you with a look at the active players who could one day join such a group, from those who are close to others who give us reason to consider them due to their tremendous talent at such a young age.
Robinson Cano, 39 years old (2,631)
The Dominican was greatly affected by the brief 2020 season and the suspension he served in 2021 for prohibited substances (the second of its kind in his career). Had he had two healthy years in that stretch, he might already be just 100 short of the 3,000 mark, instead of 369. Already 39, Cano needs to stay healthy two more years after this one to dream of the milestone.
Proven track record with maybe enough time
Jose Altuve, 31 (1,783)
The Venezuelan is a hitting machine, so it’s not that hard to see him someday reaching 3,000 hits. He hits .307 for life and led the American League in hits four straight years between 2014 and 2017, including two seasons in which he also led the Majors (2014 and 2016). The big question will be health, as he hasn’t played more than 150 games since 2017, when he was named the AL MVP.
Freddie Freeman, 32 (1,722)
Freeman got off to a slow start at the plate in 2021, and still ended up getting 180 hits after being NL MVP in 2020. He led the NL with 191 hits in 2018 and is hitting .296 for life. Plus, he’s been pretty durable the last five years, losing just six games in that span.
Manny Machado, 29 (1,445)
Just 29 years old, Machado will reach the halfway point in his quest for 3,000 hits if he stays healthy this year. The star third baseman will have to make sure he doesn’t have a bad offensive year the rest of his career, though. So far, 2017 and 2019 have been the only two seasons since his rookie year that he has hit under .278.
Mike Trout, 30 (1,431)
Trout’s three keys when it comes to chasing 3,000 hits are health, health and… health. When he’s healthy, he’s the best player in baseball. Except for 40 games since his debut in 2011, Trout has never hit below .281 in a season. And while he does walk a lot, he should have a decent shot at making it to the 3,000 club, but only if he can stay on the field long enough.
Bryce Harper, 29 (1,287)
Harper, like Trout, gets a heavy dose of walks, which translates into fewer opportunities to hit. But with a talent like Harper, who won his second MVP award last year, it’s impossible to rule out 3,000 hits, especially when he’s not yet 30. The key, as with anyone seeking that goal, will be consistency, something Harper has lacked at times (by his standards, of course).
Xander Bogaerts, 29 (1,259)
The shortstop averaged 176 hits per year between 2015 and 2019 and after a brief 2020 campaign, he added 156 last season. He’s hitting .291 for life and if he can keep up in that department, 3,000 hits could become a reality. And now the power is there too.
It is not ruled out, but it will be difficult
Elvis Andrus, 33 (1,875)
Things looked very good for the Venezuelan until 2019, when at age 30 he already had more than 1,700 hits. But these last three years have not helped. Andrus averaged just .235 between 2020 and 2021, drastically reducing his chances. It also didn’t help that the 2020 season was dramatically cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Hosmer, 32 (1,648)
Hosmer was on the right track until 2017, his last year with the Royals, when he had already had 1,132 hits by age 27. But since he signed with the Padres, his chances of reaching 3,000 career hits have taken a hit. After all those hits in Kansas City, he has just over 500 hits in four seasons and some with San Diego.
Nolan Arenado, 31 (1,377)
In the case of Arenado, like so many others on this list, he was affected by the shortness of the 2020 campaign, in which he also posted the worst numbers of his career, largely due to a shoulder injury. Still, as he’s shown in this start to 2022, he’s capable of hitting long stretches and potentially putting himself in the MVP contenders.
Mookie Betts, 29 (1,162)
Betts’ numbers have been down lately: In 2021, he had his worst single-season OPS (.854) since 2017, and this year he started slow at the plate as well. But he’s still Mookie Betts, a player more than capable of producing the kind of season he was AL MVP with the Red Sox in 2018. He hit .346 that year and has hit below .290 just twice in his eight years not counting this one.
Francisco Lindor, 28 (1,018)
After a difficult first year with the Mets in 2021, the Puerto Rican hit the ground running in 2022, looking like the stellar shortstop we saw in Cleveland before his trade to New York. The 2021 campaign was also the first in which he missed a significant number of games due to injuries, so it will be vital for him to stay healthy if he is to have a realistic chance of breaking into the 3,000 club.
Carlos Correa, 27 (791)
We sometimes forget that Puerto Rican Correa is only 27 years old, but he has been racking up hits in the Majors since he was 20. And he could be much further down the road if it weren’t for the injuries that plagued him so much between 2017 and 2019. He’s hitting .275 for life and is entering what must be his best years, so keep an eye on Correa’s hit totals for years to come.
Ozzie Albies, 25 (628)
Albies is only 25 years old, but he already has a hits title in the National League (189 in 2019). He had the worst average of his career last year (.259), but he’s shown what he’s capable of and if he can reproduce the type of production from 2019 consistently, he’ll be in a good position.
Rafael Devers, 25 (615)
Dominican Devers is just starting out and has already shown that he is capable of giving 200 hits in one year (he did it in 2019), a campaign in which he also led the American League with 54 doubles and the Major League with a total of 359 bases. reached. It looks like Devers, seeing how well he’s hit during his young career, could be ready for a huge season any minute now.
Juan Soto, 23 (500)
Dominican Soto could well be the best hitter today. His combination of contact, power and discipline at the plate is unmatched. That last skill — batting discipline — could make it difficult for him to reach 3,000 hits, as evidenced by the 145 walks he drew in 2021, the most in MLB. But no achievement in the batter’s box can be written off as unattainable for Soto, an otherworldly talent.
Ronald Acuna Jr., 24 (426)
The Venezuelan has the potential to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases, but health has been the big enemy so far for Acuña, who won’t make his debut in 2022 until sometime in May after injuring his knee in July of last year. . Still, he’s hitting .281 for his career and it’s not hard to imagine a 200-hit campaign on his part: In 2019, his last full season, he hit 41 home runs, stole 37 bases and had 175 hits in 156 games. It also helps that he’s often used as a leadoff hitter. If that continues, he’ll make more plate visits than the average hitter.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 23 (390)
At 23 years and 38 days old, Dominican Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player on this list and the sky is the limit for Vlad Jr. He has shown too many times so far that there is every reason to be confident he will have a great career. . The most recent was his unbelievable 4-for-5 with three home runs in a game in which his finger was severed with a stomp at first base. When he finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, Guerrero had 188 hits.