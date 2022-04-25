Chances of giving 3,000 hits: The list

Carlos Correa, 27 (791)

We sometimes forget that Puerto Rican Correa is only 27 years old, but he has been racking up hits in the Majors since he was 20. And he could be much further down the road if it weren’t for the injuries that plagued him so much between 2017 and 2019. He’s hitting .275 for life and is entering what must be his best years, so keep an eye on Correa’s hit totals for years to come.