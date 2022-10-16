Chanel and the stars of the catwalk

An enigmatic Kristen Stewart opened the Chanel fashion show in Paris, with a video made by the brand that highlighted the surreal and mysterious aesthetic that Coco Chanel created in the costumes for the movie “Last Year in Marienbad”, the inspiration for this collection .

In the video of the spring-summer 2023 collection, the 32-year-old American actress and brand ambassador appears in black and white leaving the legendary Le Champo movie theater in the Latin Quarter after the screening of the avant-garde film of the Nouvelle Vague directed by Alain Resnais in 1961.

While the images of the film surrounded the catwalk with giant screens, more than fifty outfits for the next summer season revealed the commitment of the French “maison” to return to fluid and elegant silhouettes with black and white as protagonists.

Only a few touches of pink, cream and pastel tones stood out above the brand’s star binomial, colors that were also imposed by the creator of Chanel in its origins.

Today, with designer Virginie Viard at the forefront of creative design, skirts have been cut and worn with a lot of flare, in some cases very mini, a proposal that is increasingly sought after on the latest catwalks.

The flight was repeated in the jackets, with a light safari cut and elongated to the hip, with pockets and a tight belt, like the one Stewart herself wears in the video as a very short dress.

Shirt dresses also gained ground, on the one hand in the classic “tweed” suits, lighter than other occasions, with a shirt neckline and thin lapels, but also in silk dresses, longer in the skirt.

The game of opposite volumes worked very well in the proposal of wide-leg jumpsuits over tight tops, or in men’s jackets over much shorter and tighter garments, in gold lamé and black crepe.

The sobriety of black and white, and the sweetness of yellow and pink tones received an extra dose of sophistication with the sequins and feathers that abounded in this collection, such as a white dress with metallic sequins and a feather ruffle trim on the bass.

As a sensual point, the pronounced necklines on the back and the recurrent presence of the “halter” neckline, marking shoulders.

THE STARS OF THE 20S

Bows, pearls and diamonds decorated the suits and accessories of this collection, which also featured shiny socks below the knee, which looked like boots.

Following the instructions of Resnais, who asked her for a wardrobe that would evoke the stars of the 1920s, a decade in which the designer had in fact modeled the styling of the upper classes of Paris, Chanel turned the actress Delphine Seyrig, the protagonist of the film, in the embodiment of sophistication.

That aura -“allure”, as the French say- halfway between dream and reality, was felt this Tuesday on the catwalk, on this last day of Paris Fashion Week.

“Even Brigitte Bardot came to see Gabrielle Chanel to have her ‘the Marienbad dress’ made for her”, it was said, about the success of this film, a milestone in cinema costumes, which told the story of a man who tries to convince a woman that the year before they had had an affair.

The parade, which took place in the ephemeral Grand Palais located in front of the Eiffel Tower, was attended by some of the brand’s faithful followers, such as the actresses Diane Kruger and Anna Mouglalis, or the South Korean singer Jennie, among others.

