Chanel celebrates 100 years with thousands of drones of its number 5 fragrance in Dubai

You won’t let me lie, but the Chanel number 5 fragrance It is one of the favorites for all women who are lovers of this luxury brand.

To celebrate their 100th anniversary the firm provided a spectacular show of illuminated drones over the sky of Dubai.

The viewers were clearly surprised. because various emblematic figures of the brand were painted in the sky.

Among the figures that appeared in the sky of this expensive destination were: the bottle of the famous perfume, the Chanel logo and the letters with the memorable Chanel No 5.

It is known that Chanel and Intel joined forces so that this show could become a reality and thus surprise all the people who love Chanel.

The number 5 Chanel fragrance that we all love

This is a must-have perfume that all lovers of this brand must have in our dressing table.

But Why is its aroma so special?

Well, well, it is a combination of floral aromas such as May rose and jasmine, it also has hints of aldehydes and its unique smell of vanilla, a hallmark of the aromas of this luxury firm.

chanel number 5 it crowned the Chanel fashion house and its designer Coco Chanel in the floral perfume market.

This wonderful perfume was created in 1921 by Ernest Beaux, who had first created 10 samples, however, Coco chose number 5.

Since its inception, the packaging has been a sober, rectangular and timeless glass bottle that looks beautiful placed anywhere.

After World War II when the fashion house went bankrupt, women’s pants and perfume chanell They placed this luxurious brand back on top, because years before they had been having serious money problems.

Currently this perfume is still selling and competes with other luxury brands such as Versace, Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

The cost of this perfume is 3 thousand 300 for 100ml and 5 thousand for 200ml. That is why it is considered one of the most expensive perfumes on the market.

Important models like Marilyn Monroe, Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bundchen and Carole Bouquet They have been the face of the campaigns for this fragrance.

For his part, Brad Pitt has been the only male face to date to announce the male version of this fragrance.

Is it also one of your favorite fragrances?