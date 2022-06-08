Chanel, Chloé and Etro: boho chic is the next trend for summer 2022

The Boho chic trend returns this summer. Photo: Pexels

In 2022 we see return boho skirts and dresses that were so popular in many outfits in 2014.

It may interest you: Do you want to change your look? 5 haircuts for women on vacation

While we continue to see many Y2K trends embracing pop, pastels, acid colors, boyband references, and more, in various collections of Spring Summer We have already seen some garments that tend towards the recovery of hippieism and boho chic. This time they appear accompanied by tank tops, plexiglass wallets Y vintage, and in brands such as Chloé, Hermès, Chanel or Giambattista Valli.

The boho style is characterized by the search for freedom through garments with flow, looseness, and it is a reimagining of the hippy movement of the seventies, with patterns, flowers and tye die.

This bohemian style was a phenomenon in 2014 until 2016, where Etro and Matthew Williamson were the top brands, with the best dressed topping the charts with names like Kate MossSienna Miller, Olsen twins, among other. They all dressed happily in long flowing print skirts, suede jackets, and Vivienne Westwood pirate boots. Now, write down these styles so you can see what their return will be like.

fringed dresses

Ether presents this knitted dress, with fringes and different colors, long, perfect for the beach or for the city if you are in summer.

Elegant sets of patterns and arabesques

This may be one of the newest proposals of boho chic: elegant suits with patterns. This model of Ether also brings the best of the trend and is described: “Embarking on a brilliant journey full of freedom, mindfulness and joyful escapism”.

Maxi skirts with opening

You can bet on this option, They are comfortable and pleasant for summer days and can be easily combined. Chanel’s Spring Summer 2022 collection showcased several skirts similar to this one, which you can easily find and wear:

flower prints

The brand Ulla Johnson has turned this style into their personal hallmark and identity, so they constantly explore all kinds of garments from which you can draw a lot of inspiration. This season you will see many fabrics with cotton to ruffled skirts in earth colors and floral prints.

Fabrics with flowers

It will also be very fashionable to use crochet fabrics with midi skirts ideal to combine with colored tops underneath and accessories to match. You can also combine it with gladiator sandals metallic are the ideal complement that will raise your look to another level.

Fully Printed Dresses

This sample of Altuzarra It comes from their winter collection that perfectly follows the trend for this summer. It’s a long romantic shirt with tassels and lots of arabesques and patterns perfect for a picnic or a corporate event, depending on how you combine it.

tie dye mode

Also from Altuzarra, but from their summer collection, are these dresses tie dye, also characteristic of the trend.

It may interest you: 5 colors to wear every day of the week in your outfit