Chanel: could it be the voice of Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’? | Film and Television

All that has to do with Chanel’s projects are a real mystery. The little we know about the professional future of the Spanish representative of Eurovision 2022 is that she will be in the musical Malinche of Nacho Cano; will have a role in the return of One Step Ahead; and that he is working on new music. In fact, this very week we have seen her in the studio with Andrés Ceballos, the lead singer of DVICIO.

Well, Chanel could also be involved in the Live Action that Disney has prepared for The Little Mermaid. At the moment it is just a rumor, but the fans have already mobilized so that the famous company takes into account the Eurovision star to voice Ariel in the Spanish version.

It should be remembered that the live action of The little Mermaid it’s already rolled. The actress Halle Bailey is in charge of giving life to the famous princess. With a prestigious voice, surely the American star embodies the character perfectly. But will Chanel be the one to interpret the songs in Spanish?

Chanel: a good choice for the voice of Ariel?

We would love to see the singer voicing Ariel. If this were finally the case, surely Disney will bet again on a much applauded method: hiring a singer for the musical scenes and a dubbing actress for the rest. This same technique is the one used in Beauty and the Beast 2017 where Emma Watson was dubbed by Michelle Jenner and Bely Basarte.

Now Disney could repeat the formula and take advantage of Chanel’s pull in Spain for the entire promotion of the film. Above all, considering what a fan the artist of the story is.

A few weeks ago, during an interview with LOS40, Chanel proved to be a true fan of the film. The artist even dared to sing some parts of one of the most mythical songs on the tape: Part of him. We have to admit that she did great. And that was not prepared!

He was also encouraged to perform Poor unfortunate souls, the great song that Úrsula scores in the film. Come on, the same thing ends up being the villain.

Disney may prefer to bet directly on a dubbing actress who also knows how to sing (there are several very good ones in Spain). Be that as it may, let’s hope the company calls her, even if it’s to reinterpret some of the classic songs from the film in the credits.