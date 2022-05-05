Chanel dictates that in summer metallic sneakers are worn with skirts

The unthinkable has happened, tennisYes, that Sports shoes that began its history on the courts, has walked the catwalk of Chanel Resort 2023, in Monaco. The principality eternally linked by fashion lovers with Grace Kelly and those of the cinema with James Bond. The background scene? None other than the Hotel Monte-Carlo Beach, an exclusive resort with privileged views of the blue Mediterranean Sea and a private beach. There, on the sand, paraded 67 models with looks inspired by Formula 1. Designed by Virginie Viardcreative director of house, these outfits brought all the French glamor to the shores.

The parade at the Hotel Monte-Carlo Beach. Pascal LeSegretain

With this love letter to racing, which brings together adrenaline fans year after year in the principality, the house presented variations of his classic ensembles of tweed, jumpsuits in the style of F1 racers (some adorned with camellias, the house’s hallmark) and handbags miniature in the form of gambling machines, after all, Monaco is known throughout the world for its luxurious casinos. Before the watchful eye of the Princess Caroline, vanessa paradis Y Kristen Stewartthe garments with sports accents were mixed with those more elevated pieces, the trendy caps with sequin jumpsuits, Tshirts long as dresses and a new unexpected alliance: the sneakers in trend 2022 and the skirts.