Chanel N° 5 and Red Moscow: the secret connection between the most iconic perfumes of the West and Soviet Russia

Nicole Kidman and Marilyn Monroe, two models of Chanel number 5

It all started with the exclusion of the SWIFT system from international banking operations and the blocking of the Central Bank of Russia. Then came the decision of private oil companies to withdraw from projects and associations with Russian companies, the cessation of operations of technology giants such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and content providers and distributors such as Netflix and Disney, credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, the closure of chains such as McDonalds and Starbucks and the embargo on Russian oil announced by the United States and the United Kingdom. More than 300, in all.

In between, the big fashion and luxury brands, from Chanel to Armani, were also leaving Russia, which together sold almost USD 6.8 billion annually there, according to Euromonitor data cited by Forbes magazine. “We decided to temporarily close our stores and stop our commercial activity,” lamented the French Hermés, while the Swiss group Richemont stopped selling products from Montblanc, Chloé, Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier, among others, and Chanel closed the 6 stores he had in Moscow and the one in St. Petersburg, the birthplace of Vladimir Putin.

Much older is the common past between Chanel No. 5, the most famous perfume in Western history, and Krasnaya Moskva (Red Moscow) the classic perfume of Soviet Russia.

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, perhaps the most famous designer in history EFE/Chanel/File



Both perfumes, count Karl SchlogelGerman historian specializing in Russia and the former Soviet Union, in his book The Scent of Empires (The Scent of Empires) were created from fragrances developed by two French perfumers at the time of the Czars. One of them, Ernest Beauxreturned to France after the Russian revolution and met Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel who launched his famous perfume “Number 5” in full belle epoque and, already famous, she established a relationship, which some even described as “collaborationism”, with the Nazis in occupied France.

The other, August Michel, stayed in Russia and contributed to the development of the perfume industry through his relationship with Polina Zhemchuzhina Molotovawife of the then Soviet chancellor Vyacheslav Molotov.

Molotov (in Russian, hammer) had met Stalin in the years before the revolution, when he contributed to Pravda, then a revolutionary pamphlet and then, for more than 70 years, the official newspaper of the Soviet Union. He was the one who in August 1939 signed with the foreign minister of Adolf Hitler, Joachim von Ribbentropthe Nazi-Soviet non-aggression pact, which also included secret agreements for the partition of Eastern Europe, Finland and the Baltic countries and antecedents in Moscow’s collaboration for German rearmament, circumventing the Treaty of Versailles, after the First World War , as the Argentine economist and diplomat recently recalled in Infobae Philip Frydman.

The signing of the 1939 Nazi-Soviet Non-Aggression Pact, under the gaze of a smiling Stalin. Three months later, the Soviet invasion of Finland took place. And two years later, Hitler ignored the pact and began the invasion of the USSR

Baskets and cocktails

The famous “Molotov bombs” were not his creation, but an irony of the Finns, who in November 1939, three months after that pact, when they were invaded by Moscow, baptized the bottles with fuel that they threw “Molotov cocktail” to the invading tanks. Molotov had tried to make them believe in a radio message that the cluster bombs dropped by Soviet planes were food baskets. If Molotov put the basket, they said, they would put the cocktail.

After the triumph of the Russian revolution, Molotov had met Polina Zhemchuzhina, “people’s commissar” of the food industry and the first female candidate for the Supreme Soviet, who extended her commissariat to cosmetics, became interested in the perfume of Frenchman Auguste Michael and how Krasnaya Moskvaimposed it as the classic perfume of the Soviet era, from Moscow to the east and west, to the eastern side of Berlin.

“One of the first perfumes based on a completely synthetic aroma (an aldehyde), was Chanel, created in 1922 and since then a classic of sensual femininity,” says the American writer Diane Ackermann in his book “A Natural History of the Senses”. The first thing you smell is the aldehyde. Only then does the nose detect the middle note of jasmine, rose, lily of the valley, lily of Florence and ylang-ylang, until finally capturing the base note, which carries the perfume and makes it last: vetiver, sandalwood and cedarwood. , vanilla, amber, civet and musk, from molecules. Base notes, Ackerman writes, “are always of animal origin, ancient emissaries of scent, taking us to forests and savannahs.”

In “The Scent of Empires”, Schlögel recounts the common past of two iconic perfumes and in “The Soviet Century” he does an archeology of 20th century Russia. Ackerman tells how Chanel 5 was the first synthetic perfume and the secret of its attraction

Polina Zhemchuzhina-Molotova was accused of anti-Semitic campaigns at the end of the 1940s and had to go into exile together with her husband, who in 1949 also fell out of favor with Joseph Stalin and had to leave his position as chancellor. Upon Stalin’s death, Molotov returned to the forefront of Soviet power, but opposed the de-Stalinization policy initiated in 1956 by the new Soviet general secretary and leader, Nikita Khrushchevof Ukrainian nationality.

In fact, says Schlögel, who in another book, “The Soviet Century”, makes a true archeology of Russia in the 20th century, from the Beriozka Shops, to the queues, the stairs, the toilets and the cookbooks, Polina Zhemchuzhina -Molotova was “a fervent Stalinist” until her death in 1970. But despite the impetus she gave her and her common origin with Chanel N° 5, Krasnaya Moskva it was never able to compete in the world fragrance market.

By the way, it was very difficult for him to do it in the middle of the Cold War and with publicity bombs like the one he launched in 1952 Marilyn Monroe, sex symbols of the time and perhaps the greatest in history, when he told Life magazine that he only wore a few drops of Chanel No. 5 to sleep.

Nicole Kidman’s Chanel 5 Ad

In 2012, in a globalized and much more competitive world market, Chanel sought to reaffirm its mythical perfume with a fairytale-like advertising campaign starring Nicole Kidman. In Russia, meanwhile, Krasnaya Moskva had a somewhat unsuccessful comeback attempt in the post-Soviet era. Perhaps now, with the ground cleared of Western markings, he will have another chance.

