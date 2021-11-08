Change everything about bread in the supermarket
The artisan bakers have won against supermarkets that will no longer be able to sell ‘bread bulk self service ‘. This is the latest ruling of the Council of State. In Sardinia alone there are 930 independent businesses that produce 110 thousand tons of product every year.
Maria Amelia Lai, president of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna, commented on the victory:“Just two years after our first victory in which the prohibition by the large retailers to name precooked bread with the wording ‘Fresh Bread’ came into force, with this new sentence of the Council of State the positive crowning of a ‘ other battle fought against a customary practice in large-scale distribution considered – with good reason – to protect consumers’ health “.
Sigh of relief for small business owners
At the center of the battle are small entrepreneurs who are trying to survive large-scale distribution, an increasingly difficult undertaking also due to the increase in raw materials. Daniele Serra, regional secretary of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna, also commented with some satisfaction on the decision taken by the Council of State: “This is yet another step forward in a situation that sees the ‘little ones’ fight against incorrect practices that are becoming more and more frequent and burdensome and that undermine the growth and survival of bakers independent. A condition, this of the loose bread that put the small bakers in a situation of serious inferiority “.
But also the health of the consumer seems to have been at the heart of the iron fist. Confartigianato Sardegna has been keen to remember that bread is a product that cannot be peeled or washable but that it is consumed as it is and, precisely for this reason, it must be treated using all the necessary hygienic and sanitary precautions. “Especially in this period of viruses and pandemics, it is even more necessary to eliminate the risks to consumer health” stressed the association.
The rules for pre-cooked and frozen bread
Therefore, the Council of State, with the recent Sentence no. 6677/2021, reaffirmed the principle of prepackaging mandatory pre-cooked and frozen bread, placed on sale in the large-scale retail trade, in order to correctly distinguish it from fresh bread, as already sanctioned last year by the Supreme Court of Cassation with Ordinance no. 8197/2020 and with the subsequent Sentence no. 14712/2020, rejecting the appeal of a supermarket in the Lecce area. Customers will no longer be able to pack their bread independently, as is the case with fruit, for example.
It all started in January 2020, when the Nas carabinieri had seized 23 kilos of pre-cooked bread that had been sold loose on the drawer shelves of a Gallipoli supermarket. Consumers could then touch the product in question and pack it autonomously without any help or control from the supermarket. However, the business had decided to appeal, which was rejected in October by the decision of the Council of State, which reiterated that it is not possible to allow customers to manipulate pre-baked bread in supermarkets.
What the sentence says
As also stated in the sentence: “Bread obtained by completing cooking from partially cooked, deep-frozen or non-frozen bread, must be distributed and offered for sale in separate compartments from fresh bread and in prepackaged packs shown in addition to the indications provided for by Legislative Decree 27 January 1992, n. 109. Where the operations of completing the baking and pre-packing of the bread cannot take place in separate areas from those of sale of the product, these operations can take place, without prejudice to the hygiene and sanitary regulations, also in the same sales area and the specific wording referred to in paragraph 1 must also appear on a sign displayed in a clearly visible way to the consumer in the ‘sales area “. Offenders will face hefty fines and suspension of activity.