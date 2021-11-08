Change everything about bread in the supermarket

The artisan bakers have won against supermarkets that will no longer be able to sell ‘bread bulk self service ‘. This is the latest ruling of the Council of State. In Sardinia alone there are 930 independent businesses that produce 110 thousand tons of product every year.

Maria Amelia Lai, president of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna, commented on the victory: “Just two years after our first victory in which the prohibition by the large retailers to name precooked bread with the wording ‘Fresh Bread’ came into force, with this new sentence of the Council of State the positive crowning of a ‘ other battle fought against a customary practice in large-scale distribution considered – with good reason – to protect consumers’ health “.

Sigh of relief for small business owners

At the center of the battle are small entrepreneurs who are trying to survive large-scale distribution, an increasingly difficult undertaking also due to the increase in raw materials. Daniele Serra, regional secretary of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna, also commented with some satisfaction on the decision taken by the Council of State: “This is yet another step forward in a situation that sees the ‘little ones’ fight against incorrect practices that are becoming more and more frequent and burdensome and that undermine the growth and survival of bakers independent. A condition, this of the loose bread that put the small bakers in a situation of serious inferiority “.

But also the health of the consumer seems to have been at the heart of the iron fist. Confartigianato Sardegna has been keen to remember that bread is a product that cannot be peeled or washable but that it is consumed as it is and, precisely for this reason, it must be treated using all the necessary hygienic and sanitary precautions. “Especially in this period of viruses and pandemics, it is even more necessary to eliminate the risks to consumer health” stressed the association.

The rules for pre-cooked and frozen bread

Therefore, the Council of State, with the recent Sentence no. 6677/2021, reaffirmed the principle of prepackaging mandatory pre-cooked and frozen bread, placed on sale in the large-scale retail trade, in order to correctly distinguish it from fresh bread, as already sanctioned last year by the Supreme Court of Cassation with Ordinance no. 8197/2020 and with the subsequent Sentence no. 14712/2020, rejecting the appeal of a supermarket in the Lecce area. Customers will no longer be able to pack their bread independently, as is the case with fruit, for example.

It all started in January 2020, when the Nas carabinieri had seized 23 kilos of pre-cooked bread that had been sold loose on the drawer shelves of a Gallipoli supermarket. Consumers could then touch the product in question and pack it autonomously without any help or control from the supermarket. However, the business had decided to appeal, which was rejected in October by the decision of the Council of State, which reiterated that it is not possible to allow customers to manipulate pre-baked bread in supermarkets.

What the sentence says