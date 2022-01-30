Change gender (from man to woman) to collect your pension one year in advance

Change gender to collect pension. This is what a citizen Swiss who, by changing the sex in the registry office to ‘female’, obtained, one year in advance, the old-age pension: at the age of 64 for women against 65 for men.

Read also> Royal wedding, the daughter of the sultan of Brunei marries an employee: party of a thousand and one nights for a week – photos

As reported by the local pressfrom 1 January 2022 it is in fact possible change sex in the public administration through a procedure very simple: ten minutes of interview to ascertain the subject’s “ability to discern” and 75 Swiss francs.

A simplification that led to abuse like it dodge compulsory (male) military service or, as in this case, the pension Basic. Public administration is not yet intervened on the affair, also because, according to the Swiss press, he would have received instructions from to close an eye on any abuse, even in the absence of any medical certification, to avoid any accusation of “transphobia“.

Last updated: Saturday 29 January 2022, 18:14



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED