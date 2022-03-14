Change in Garfield County COVID-19 metrics reflects new stage of pandemic

There has been a significant turn in the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected in the way the Garfield County Public Health Department now tracks and reports new cases, hospitalizations and other key metrics.

County health officials on Monday announced several adjustments to the county’s dedicated data webpage that has been in place since the early months of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

“Garfield County is in a different place than it was on March 14, 2020, when the first case of COVID was reported,” Mason Hohstadt, the county’s public health specialist, said in a news release announcing the results. changes.

“As we enter a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are condensing the daily metrics we have been reporting and shifting the focus beyond cases in the community,” he said. “We are directing our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for serious illness.”

This shift in focus comes as the most recent seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases is just 16, down from more than 1,000 a week when cases associated with the Omicron variant peaked in mid-January. Garfield County recorded a single-day high of 293 cases on Jan. 13.

As of Monday, there were four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The two Garfield County hospitals have also changed the way they report hospitalizations, moving to the CDC’s “green/yellow/red” levels as a measure of hospital capacity.

Both Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and Grand River Hospital in Rifle, as of Monday, were green, indicating 1-2 COVID patients and low impact on hospital capacity.

Hospital officials said they will issue public alerts if they go yellow (3-4 patients) or red (five or more).

Hohstadt noted that vaccines and tests are now widely available, and therapies exist for anyone who contracts COVID-19. Between vaccination rates and people with natural antibodies from having COVID during the Omicron surge, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said close to 90% of Coloradans have some form of immunity.

In Garfield County, nearly 75% of residents received at least one dose of the vaccine, 67% received two doses and 48% of eligible people received either a third dose or a booster dose, local county officials said. public health.

“We’re changing our reporting metrics because some of the tools we’ve used in the past no longer accurately reflect a person’s COVID risk as they go about their daily activities,” Hohstadt said.

The county’s data page continues to provide a snapshot of the risk of contracting the virus with a color-coded scale that is weighted on multiple factors, including vaccination and hospitalization rates. The county is currently in “blue caution” based on multiple data points.

Daily cases, deaths and seven-day incidence rates continue to be reported. Hohstadt said the department is looking at metrics that would indicate a more serious strain of the virus has emerged and is working with local hospitals regarding hospital capacity.

“Despite high case numbers in the recent wave of omicron, hospitalizations remained low, especially for those who received booster shots,” the county news release states. “Daily case counts are not the best method of transmitting medically significant illness or strain on local health systems.”

The release goes on to state that the widespread use of home testing kits presents a challenge in obtaining accurate daily case numbers, as most home results go unreported.

“Individuals who receive positive test results at home must still follow current isolation protocols,” the statement stated.

Translation of Edgar Barrantes. Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.