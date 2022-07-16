change managers. By Elisa Grube, Marketing Manager of The Body Shop Chile – G5noticias

Youth is a complex stage. We tend to believe that, because they have less experience, young people do not take the weight of the different issues that govern the world, such as the economy, education or climate change. However, those who participate in this stage of life, today more than ever, have shown how interested they are in what happens around them and what they are capable of doing in the fight for their beliefs. Without going any further, the president of Chile is the youngest in the world and in the country’s history to hold office. That should tell us something, right?

According to the report prepared together with the UN “Be Seen Be Heard: Understanding the political participation of young people” -survey published by The Body Shop in December 2021, which covered 26 countries and 27,043 participants in total, of which more than half were under 30 years old – 80% of young people in the world do not feel heard by politicians.

This result should not surprise us, since almost half of the world’s population is under 30 years of age. However, in congresses they only represent 2.6% of parliamentarians globally. For this reason, it is important to abandon the old belief that youth and politics are not associated, because in the last three years they have amply demonstrated that they do care about what happens to their communities.

Greta Thunberg, Julieta Martínez, Malala Yousafzai, Emma Watson, Naabela Iqbal, and other profiles, are the best example that youth are getting more involved in issues that even adults have ignored for a long time. With the growing wave of activists belonging to the fresh generations, we have seen the ability to install their demands in the public discussion, demonstrating that it is time to understand that they are not the future, but the present.

This July 15 is World Youth Skills Day, a date established by the UN to publicize the importance of fostering the development of skills in young people so that they integrate smoothly into the world of work and society. But we cannot expect this to happen if we do not give them the space to integrate.

Thus, at The Body Shop we have created the #CiudadanasTBS campaign, together with the Tremendas Foundation, where we give boys, girls and young people the opportunity to express their concerns and propose initiatives that can positively impact the quality of life of all of us who make up the society; encouraging them to be interested and be heard in public life.

We believe that these types of campaigns should be multiplied and that there should be more and more companies that can promote these initiatives. Today it is up to us to ensure that the purpose and importance of being actively involved with the communities is inculcated, and that interest in collaborating is generated for the benefit of neighbors and peers, to form responsible adults committed to the development of the country and the world.

An example is the milestone that will be experienced on September 4 in the Exit Plebiscite, where young people aged 16 and 17 have been given the opportunity to voluntarily participate in this historic process. I believe that this will be a great instance to review, with statistics, the level of participation of youth, the main authors of the momentous events that we have recently experienced in Chile and the world.