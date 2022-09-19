Change of look, new career: on the power of clothing to transform the image (and career) of celebrities

It’s funny: I’m not too interested in clothes when it comes to me, and yet I love the world of fashion. First, because it is home to some of the most fascinating creative minds on the planet; second, because a multitude of socio-cultural issues converge in the way of dressing. And third, because styling is a tool of inestimable value when building (or building) an identity. Let’s say that, in the permanent dialogue between what one is, what one thinks one is, what one wants to be and how one is perceived, garments play a fundamental role, not only changing the way we are seen, but the way we feel and act and, consequently, who we are.

A month ago, the actress Sidney Sweney alluded to the money that has to be spent on a stylist to maintain its relevance, a statement that generated various ridicules, but that confirmed the power of the image, even more so now that we are immersed in the digital medium. While we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, a good cover helps the book and, in the case of the characters, can even propel and change the course of a career. This was the case with celebrities as notorious as Harry Styles or, in his day, madonna either David Bowie, artists who used textiles to prolong their vision and express who they were. We are not necessarily talking about dressing up. We talk about presenting the version of ourselves that we identify with and aspire to be identified with.

A perfect example of this is embodied emma corrinBritish actress famous for her role in The Crown, Netflix series in which she gave life to Lady Di. Although Corrin’s career is not long yet, she has starred in a Vogue cover and achieved consensus around her figure: the public senses that she is a person worthy of attention. Much of her charisma lies in what she wears in her appearances, in which she goes for conceptual designs, rejecting the pretty in favor of the weird, the disruptive, the non-binary. As was the case with tilda swinton either Timothee Chalameta sensitivity can be deduced from his choices that earns him early prestige.

Another who is benefiting from that card is Brad Pitt. with the judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard throbbing in the collective consciousness, doubts hover over Pitt’s treatment of Angelina Jolie and his children (indications suggest that he did not stand out as good). In this context, the actor embarked on the promotion of his latest project. For the occasion, HaansNicholas Mott He conceived a series of unstructured outfits, with bright colors, far from what we are used to seeing on the red carpet. The star? An instantly viral brown linen skirt that Brad teamed with biker boots. The movement had a double function: raising a smokescreen and making a declaration of intent. On the one hand, he lost focus; on the other, the beginning of a new era was established. Reinventing yourself through fashion is a classic.