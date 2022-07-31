change of mind for Messi?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

After a first season at Paris-Saint-Germain far from his Barcelona standards with 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 games in all competitions, Lionel Messi (35) awaits the Champions Trophy against Nantes this Sunday (8 p.m.), with a lot of appetite. After a long period of adaptation and physical glitches like a long Covid last winter, the Argentine striker, author of a good preparation in Japan, is ready to attack this second exercise in the Parisian jersey.

A more fulfilled Messi?

According to L’Equipe, we would find The Pulga more fulfilled internally, which may be due to the replacement of Mauricio Pochettino by Christophe Galtier on the sidelines but also paradoxically, to the departure of his compatriot Angel Di Maria to Juventus, which forced him to open up to the rest of the workforce.

Completely adapted to his new Parisian environment, Lionel Messi therefore plans to hit hard in 2022-2023 by going as far as possible in the Champions League with PSG and at the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. In the event of convincing results, it is not impossible that the native of Rosario activates his clause to extend his contract for a season in the capital, although a pre-retirement in Miami, or a return to Barça, remain two possible options.