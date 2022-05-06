Change of plans and could play against Miami Heat for NBA Playoffs 2022

Despite the fact that according to the medical report of the competition he is ruled out for Game 3 this Friday, from Pennsylvania there are more than positive news about the Cameroonian.

Until this Thursday night, Philadelphia 76ers he ruled out the presence of the Cameroonian Joel Embidfor game 3 before Miami Heat for the semifinals of Playoffs in the National Basketball Association (NBA); however, in the last hours everything changed.

As revealed by the insider Adrian Wojnarowskiof the chain ESPNthe pivot had not shown a positive evolution, both from the facial fracture and from the concussion suffered in the last first-round match against Toronto Raptorsin Canada.

But the need has the face of a heretic, and although according to the official NBA medical report, Embiid was still ruled out to play against the Heat, moments ago, the reporter Tim Bontempsreleased news that revives hopes in the 76ers to reverse their luck in the Playoffs.

Change of plans with Joel Embiid



“76ers say Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in target practice”wrote the reporter from ESPNwho added on his Twitter account that “Still out of the game, but his status could change between now and tonight’s game“.

If Embiid turns around, the 76ers could count on their all-star roster, along with James Harden and Tyrese Maxeylooking to close the gap with the Heat, who have a 2-0 lead at the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals.