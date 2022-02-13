Change the entrance test of Medicine, Messa: “From 2023 no more concorsone nightmare”. Here is how the ranking will be formed

“No more concorsone nightmare”. From 2023 the way to access the Medical School. This was confirmed by the Minister of University and Research, Cristina Messawho spoke from the pages of the Corriere della Sera. Next September the quizzone of over sixty thousand candidates will take place for the last time, then the news will be introduced. Three months ago the minister set up a commission of university professors and discussed their proposal in Parliament: on Tuesday the resolution that will frame the reform will be voted in the House.

In fact, “the programmed number remains” but, in fact, students will be able to say goodbye to the “quiz”. Rather, it will be “a real path” that can “begin as early as the fourth year of high school with free online courses prepared by universities and self-assessment tests “. Each student will be able to “repeat the test several times and then use the best score”.

In the meantime, however, for this year the formula will remain the same as in previous years, but with some trick. “The part of the questions of general culture will be greatly reduced, those of logical reasoning will remain and the rest will be disciplinary”, explains Messa in the newspaper of Via Solferino. From May online material will be made available to students for exercises and then “in August there will be preparation courses, always online and free, managed by universities “. “Anyone who wants – adds the minister – can also take a self-assessment test”.

From 2023, then, the new system which will focus on an exam called Tolc. “It will be called Tolc-Medicine – Mass explains again – It can be done several times a year – I would say two but I am open to discussing it – starting from the fourth year of high school. Then, on the date that the ministry will establish, everyone enters the best result in the platform and the national ranking will be formed “. According to the ranking and preferences, then, places will be assigned. The Tolc, Mass says, is an “orientation and entrance test” already used for other faculties: on the day set by the university, the student shows up and takes the test “on computerized stations”. “The questions – he specifies – will obviously be different in each session, but the results will be comparable”. During this process, the student will still be able to “understand in which band he is placed” and thus decide “whether to repeat the test to try to have a better result”. Everything, the minister assured, “will be controlled”. The system “already works like this in many foreign and Italian universities”.

At the moment, for 2022, it is not yet known how many places will be available. “We went from just over nine thousand to 14,500 last year,” says Messa. But to understand the needs for the next academic year we will have to wait “I think at the end of March”.