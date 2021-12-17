Sports

Change the Financial Fair Play: all the news

Today the UEFA Executive Committee met to discuss new strategies to ensure economic stability in the post-pandemic football world. The comparison concerned mainly the new rules of Financial Fair Play. The website of Football and Finance. Here is the official UEFA note: “The UEFA Executive Committee has been updated on the rules of financial fair play and the need to review them, to face new challenges and increase the financial sustainability of European clubs heavily affected by the pandemic”.

Among the topics on the table is also the question concerning the 7 billion euro loan granted by UEFA with the US bank Citigroup. A loan to meet the estimated loss of approximately 9 billion euros due to Covid. By virtue of this the idea is of rethinking a tighter financial Fair-Play with the aim of giving greater stability to all European football. Here is the second part of the press release: “A package of measures has been proposed to ensure the financial sustainability of the sector taking into account the new football reality. Consultations with all interested parties are still ongoing ”. It is therefore a tighter financial fair-play, the ultimate goal of which is the financial stability of the entire ecosystem of European club football..

