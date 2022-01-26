Change the liquidity index: it will be used to register in Serie A

“The liquidity ratio will rise to 1 over 3-4 years. It is no longer an index that will prevent or allow transfer market activities, but it will be an index linked to admission to the championship “. Gabriele Gravina said this at the end of the Federal Council. He then concluded by speaking of regulatory changes and adjustments of the leagues to the guiding principles: “I strongly believe in democracy. Tomorrow the Serie A League will adopt the guiding principles. If they don’t do it, an ad acta commissioner will do it ”.

Furthermore, during today’s Federal Council, the 2022 Budget was unanimously approved, which presents a positive operating result of over 300 thousand euros. The EBITDA forecast is equal to 10.9 million euros and the Net Operating Margin amounts to 9.4 million euros, while the Pre-tax Result is equal to 1.1 million euros. The estimated operating result is linked to the prudential approach adopted in the absence of certainty regarding the sporting results of the National A team (qualification in Qatar still to be achieved with the need to dispute the play off matches in March), which also imposed a correlated enhancement of the 2022 fees. “It emerges that the Federation – underlined Gravina – has its own financial autonomy that is independent of sporting results. This is also thanks to the enhancement of our brand “.

Also on the Production Costs side, there is a significant decrease, largely linked to the costs of EURO 2020 relating to participation in the European Championship as well as to the extraordinary contribution foreseen in 2021 in favor of the Federal Components in support of the sports activities practiced by the Clubs. affiliates.