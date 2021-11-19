change the numbering of the channels

The digital terrestrial revolution is underway and a new step awaits us on the horizon. The numbering of the channels will soon change, this is the announcement of the Ministry of Economic Development.

The Ministry of Economic Development announced the next step of the digital terrestrial revolution. After last October 20 we witnessed the transition of some channels to the new digital Mpeg4 – visible now only with a compatible decoder or with a latest generation television – we must face a further change. The list of news is still long as the transition to the new DVB T2 standard will take place gradually and will only end in 2023. For the moment we will see a change in the numbering of digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out how to get to know the complete list of possibilities at our disposal without forgetting that there are some “secret channels” that only with a smart TV can be seen for free.

New channel numbering, the digital terrestrial revolution

The next step in the digital terrestrial revolution involves a change of channel numbering. The complete list is available in a five-page circular from the Ministry of Economic Development. A long list in which it will be possible to know the name of the channel and the number to dial on the remote control to access it.

Of course, every user has the option to customize the list and to change the order of the channels to your liking. However, there may be overlaps to be careful of in order not to create numbering conflicts. The software itself will facilitate the solution to the problem by asking the user which channel to tune and which one to change.

How to proceed with customization

For restore an order of the channels favorite to which you were used to, you will need to access the “Settings” section, find the words “Channel Configuration” or “Channel Management” and thus display a screen that will contain all the complete list of the channels. To modify, move or change the program just click on the reference item and then select the new positioning desired.

There re-tuning of channels it will be necessary in the coming weeks but it will be a quick and easy procedure to implement using the information provided. We will thus face another step pending the announcement of a further change.